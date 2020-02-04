Photos/Video: FIDM’s Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design Exhibit Opens in Downtown L.A.

by | Feb 4, 2020 6:04 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

It’s Oscar week here in Southern California, and that means it’s time to celebrate all aspects of moviemaking, from the screenwriter to the director, from the actor to the producer, from the composer to the costume designer… all of these talents have a hand in bringing our favorite pastime to life on the big screen! And at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Museum in Downtown Los Angeles, the Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibit has opened, showcasing a wide array of costumes worn by some of the biggest stars in Hollywood in many familiar and popular movies over the past year and beyond.

I paid a visit to the FIDM Museum this morning for the opening of the exhibit, and was thrilled to see so many terrific films represented in its displays, not only from Walt Disney Studios proper, but also from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and most other notable film studios as well.

Watch Disney/Marvel/Star Wars displays at FIDM Museum's Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibit 2020:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWq7mEA9wck

The exhibition begins with a tribute to Marvel’s Black Panther, which took home an Academy Award last year for its costume designer Ruth Carter.

Also on display are costumes from Disney’s live-action reimaginings of Dumbo and Aladdin, the Angelina Jolie-led sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, 20th Century Studios’ Ford v Ferrari, and Searchlight Pictures’ Jojo Rabbit.

On the Marvel Studios side of things were outfits worn by Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Jude Law in the blockbuster hits Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel.

And from A Galaxy Far, Far Away I saw costumes for the characters of Allegiant General Pryde (played by Richard E. Grant), Zorii Bliss (Keri Russell), hermit Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), a Sith Trooper, and an Aki-Aki creature from this past December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

1 of 4

Even non-Disney fans (or Disney fans who also appreciate other avenues of the entertainment industry) will get a kick out of visiting this exhibit due to the presence of jaw-dropping costumes from movies like Rocket Man, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood, Joker, Hustlers, Us, Knives Out, and more. There was even a display of some of the stop-motion puppets and miniature costumes used in Laika’s Missing Link. It’s all very worth checking out and the absolute best part is that this museum is free to visit.

The 28th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibit is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from now through March 21. For more information, be sure to visit the FIDM Museum’s official website.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend