The Art of Costume Design: “Black Panther” Comes to the Pickford Center for Motion Picture Study on February 23rd

by | Feb 12, 2020 5:57 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

As part of a series of various events hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, later this month they will present a screening of the Marvel film, Black Panther that will focus of the amazing artistry of the costume design of that particular picture.

What’s Happening:

  • The Art of Costume Design: Black Panther, will take place on February 23rd, at 7:30 PM at the Pickford Center for Motion Picture Study at 1313 Vine Street in Los Angeles, CA
  • Pre-screening presentation by Academy governor and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter and 3D designer Julia Koerner.
  • Original costumes from Black Panther will be on display, plus hands-on costume design activities.
  • An African country far removed from the trauma of colonization, Wakanda is a technologically advanced utopia hidden from the outside world. But when its precious isolation is threatened by an old enemy, newly crowned king T’Challa must harness the powers of the legendary hero Black Panther to fight for what is right.
  • The 18th movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the first to focus on a hero of color, Black Panther represents an important milestone in the history of superhero cinema. In honor of Black History Month, we celebrate this film with a screening and introduction by costume designer Ruth Carter, who received an Academy Award for her work on the film.
  • In Black Panther, Carter infused her designs with the aesthetics of Afrofuturism, which blends African mythologies with science fiction to project a powerful and underrepresented potential for black people. By juxtaposing handcrafted and 3D-printed accessories, and traditional African styles and modern silhouettes, Carter’s innovative design created a multidimensional and awe-inspiring cinematic world fit for a king.
  • Directed by Ryan Coogler. Produced by Kevin Feige. Screenplay by Coogler, Joe Robert Cole. Costume Design by Ruth Carter. Based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.
  • Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Sterling K. Brown, Florence Kasumba, John Kani, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend