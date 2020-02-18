GameStop Exclusive Hasbro Figure Available with Pre-Order of “Marvel’s Avengers”

There's a brand new Hulk figure coming to GameStop this fall. The unique collectible looks like a version of Hulk that will appear in the upcoming video game Marvel's Avengers. Fans can pre-order the game and figure as part of a bundle available exclusively at GameStop.
What's happening:
- Hasbro has shared the first images of their new Hulk Gamerverse figure inspired by the upcoming Marvel's Avengers video game.
- The 6-inch figure is exclusive to GameStop and can be pre-ordered now as part of a bundle featuring the new figure and the upcoming video game.
- The bundle will be offered for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of Marvel's Avengers. Both the game and figure have a Fall 2020 release date.
About the figure:
Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Gamerverse Marvel's Avengers Outback Hulk Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Gamerverse Marvel's Avengers Outback Hulk figure, inspired by the character outfit from the Marvel's Avengers video game.
- The quality 6-inch-scale figure features premium design and detail, with multiple points of articulation and high poseability, making it a great addition to any action figure collection.
- Includes figure and 3 accessories.
- Available only at GameStop.
- Ages 4 years & up
- Available: Fall 2020
About the game:
- Marvel’s Avengers is a brand new third person action adventure game with an all new original story.
- “The new, original, story starts on A-Day at the opening celebration of the Avengers West Coast Headquarters at the reveal of a brand new crystal reactor. After being blamed for a disastrous explosion destroying San Francisco, the Avengers are forced to disband due to government pressure and public backlash. With them gone, a new organization, Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) comes about to protect the world, which after 5 years changes the world into a very different place.”
- The game’s voice cast includes:
- Troy Baker as Bruce Banner
- Jeff Schine as Captain America
- Nolan North as Iron Man,
- Travis Willingham as Thor
- Laura Bailey as Black Widow