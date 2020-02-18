GameStop Exclusive Hasbro Figure Available with Pre-Order of “Marvel’s Avengers”

There's a brand new Hulk figure coming to GameStop this fall. The unique collectible looks like a version of Hulk that will appear in the upcoming video game Marvel's Avengers. Fans can pre-order the game and figure as part of a bundle available exclusively at GameStop.

What's happening:

Hasbro has shared the first images of their new Hulk Gamerverse figure inspired by the upcoming Marvel's Avengers video game.

video game. The 6-inch figure is exclusive to GameStop and can be pre-ordered now as part of a bundle featuring the new figure and the upcoming video game.

The bundle will be offered for the Xbox One PlayStation 4 Marvel's Avengers. Both the game and figure have a Fall 2020 release date.

About the figure:

Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Gamerverse Marvel's Avengers Outback Hulk Figure

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Gamerverse Marvel's Avengers Outback Hulk figure, inspired by the character outfit from the Marvel's Avengers video game.

video game. The quality 6-inch-scale figure features premium design and detail, with multiple points of articulation and high poseability, making it a great addition to any action figure collection.

Includes figure and 3 accessories.

Available only at GameStop

Ages 4 years & up

Available: Fall 2020

About the game: