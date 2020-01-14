Crystal Dynamics Delays Release of “Marvel’s Avengers” From May to September

Looks like there’s some trouble with Avengers Day. Crystal Dynamics, the game developer behind Marvel’s Avengers, has released a statement announcing that the release of the highly-anticipated and long-awaited game has been delayed.
- Marvel’s Avengers was planned for a May 15, 2020 release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.
- Now, the game has been delayed and will not become available until September 4, 2020.
- In a letter to their fans, Scot Amos & Ron Rosenberg, Co-Heads of Studio, Crystal Dynamics, said: “At Crystal Dynamics our ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. In order to achieve that goal, we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of Marvel’s Avengers to September 4, 2020.”
- While no exact reasons for the delay were provided, they did explain that they plan to use the “additional development time” to focus on “fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.”
- Amos and Rosenberg went on to apologize to the fans, saying: “We thrive on your enthusiasm and feedback and we can’t wait to show you more. We apologize for the delay. We’re confident it will be worth the wait.”
More on Marvel’s Avengers:
- Marvel’s Avengers is a brand new third person action adventure game with an all new original story.
- The new, original, story starts on A-Day at the opening celebration of the Avengers West Coast Headquarters at the reveal of a brand new crystal reactor.
- After being blamed for a disastrous explosion destroying San Francisco, the Avengers are forced to disband due to government pressure and public backlash. With them gone, a new organization, Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) comes about to protect the world, which after 5 years changes the world into a very different place.
- Trying to make a safer world through science, AIM has replaced superhumans with advanced AI Synthetics. But under the surface, a conspiracy against superheroes begins to unfold.
- With all superheroes outlawed, a fan of the avengers, Kamala Khan, embarks on a quest to prove the heroes’ innocence and become who she was destined to be
- Kamala Khan plays an essential role as the catalyst to reassemble the team with her unique perspective and incredible powers. Only together can the Avengers overcome the dangers of this new world.
- Discover the world, improve your Gear, customize Skills, unlock Outfits, and reassemble the Avengers!
- The game will also offer online play, allowing players to assemble a team of up to four to customize a growing roster of heroes and help protect, or at the very least avenge, the Earth
- The game’s voice cast includes:
- Troy Baker as Bruce Banner
- Jeff Schine as Captain America
- Nolan North as Iron Man,
- Travis Willingham as Thor
- Laura Bailey as Black Widow