Crystal Dynamics Delays Release of “Marvel’s Avengers” From May to September

Looks like there’s some trouble with Avengers Day. Crystal Dynamics, the game developer behind Marvel’s Avengers, has released a statement announcing that the release of the highly-anticipated and long-awaited game has been delayed.

Marvel’s Avengers was planned for a May 15, 2020 release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

Now, the game has been delayed and will not become available until September 4, 2020.

In a letter to their fans, Scot Amos & Ron Rosenberg, Co-Heads of Studio, Crystal Dynamics, said: “At Crystal Dynamics our ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. In order to achieve that goal, we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of Marvel’s Avengers to September 4, 2020.”

While no exact reasons for the delay were provided, they did explain that they plan to use the “additional development time” to focus on “fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.”

Amos and Rosenberg went on to apologize to the fans, saying: “We thrive on your enthusiasm and feedback and we can’t wait to show you more. We apologize for the delay. We’re confident it will be worth the wait.”

