Universal Orlando Resort Brings Back Epic 2-Day, 2-Park Ticket Offer for Twice the Fun

by | Feb 24, 2020 10:55 AM Pacific Time

What’s more fun than two days at Universal Orlando Resort? How about four days of nonstop thrills! For a limited time, residents in the U.S. and Canada can save big and enjoy twice the fun they purchase 2-Day, 2-Park tickets.

What’s happening:

  • Universal Orlando Resort is bringing back a popular ticket offer exclusively for U.S. and Canada residents to plan an epic getaway in 2020.
  • Now, guests who purchase a 2-Day, 2-Park ticket (as low as $234.99 per adult) will receive two extra days free to enjoy the thrills & excitement of Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
  • This limited-time offer is valid for travel through December 18 and will give guests the opportunity to truly explore and experience all that Universal Orlando has to offer.

  • Guests will have access to more than 50 incredible experiences across two amazing theme parks:
    • Come face-to-face with Blue the velociraptor at Raptor Encounter
    • Rock out to hit songs on the thrilling coaster Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit
    • Take on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, the new story coaster in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter that fans are calling the “Best ride ever.”
    • Witness the all-new action-packed adventures of Jason Bourne in The Bourne Stuntacular – a cutting-edge, live-action stunt show debuting in spring 2020 at Universal Studios Florida.
  • This offer is valid for purchase through August 13, 2020 and is valid for 7 days from the first use – must be used in full by December 18, 2020.

Upgrade Your Ticket:

  • For only $40 more per adult, guests can upgrade their ticket to include Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park, where they’ll enjoy all of the thrilling and relaxing experiences Universal’s Volcano Bay has to offer:
    • Take in spectacular views of a 200-foot volcano while relaxing on the sands of Waturi Beach
    • Brave a 125-foot drop on Ko’okiri Body Plunge
    • Wind along a gentle river on Kopiko Wai Winding River
    • And so much more

Seasonal Fun:

  • This offer is also valid for access to upcoming Universal Orlando seasonal events that are included with admission to the parks, including:
    • Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 
    • Destination-wide Holidays celebrations including:
      • Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
      • Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s
      • A live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic during Grinchmas
    • And more!

Stay on Site:

  • Vacationing in one of Universal Orlando’s resort hotels will add even more fun!
  • Guests will enjoy exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission and convenient complimentary transportation across the destination.
  • And with a hotel for every style and budget, including two all-new Value category hotels, guests can take advantage of rates as low as $79 per night, plus tax at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort on five-night stays now through December 17, 2020.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
 
 
