Marvel’s Silk to Return in New Comic Series This July

by | Feb 28, 2020 12:33 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Back in 2014, the world learned that Peter Parker wasn’t the only one who was bitten by the radioactive spider in “Amazing Fantasy #15”. Equipped with spider powers of her own, Cindy Moon took the Marvel Universe by storm as the beloved super hero Silk and now, she’s coming back.

  • Just announced at C2E2, Silk will weave a new web this July, filled with ruthless new villains including the cat demon Kasha as Cindy takes on a new investigative reporter gig under the one and only J. Jonah Jameson.
  • Acclaimed novelist Maurene Goo (I Believe in a Thing Called Love, Somewhere Only We Know) makes her grand foray into comic books alongside superstar artist Takeshi Miyazawa to deliver a thrilling series that will pack action, heart, and relevatory insights about the character.
  • Cindy’s new mission will quickly turn as personal as it is deadly and prove Silk to be one of Marvel’s most dynamic and intriguing heroes.
  • Don’t miss a beat of the latest adventures of Cindy Moon when “Silk #1” swings into comic shops in July.

What they’re saying:

  • Writer Maurene Goo: “The opportunity to write a Korean American super hero—a woman, no less—is one that I never thought would come my way. I’m so excited to flex this writing muscle and to explore new stories for Silk—a character I love. Her fierceness and loyalty are qualities I understand and relate to, and I hope readers feel the same as she fights new foes and protects old friends.”

ICYMI – More Marvel news:

  • Marvel and Prop Store have announced a Marvel Television Auction featuring original costumes, props and set decoration from Marvel’s hit Netflix series like The Punisher and The Defenders.
  • An upcoming issue in Marvel Comics’ The Immortal Hulk features the green hero on the cover in hand to hand combat with Xemnu! But that’s not all, this issue also includes an epic battle that spreads across two pages as Hulk gets physical with the folks at Roxxon Energy.
  • Marvel Comics will be celebrating the 45th anniversary of “Giant-Size X-Men” with a special re-envisioned issue.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend