Marvel to Celebrate 45th Anniversary of “Giant-Size X-Men” With Special Re-Envisioned Issue

In 1975, writer Len Wein and artist Dave Cockrum changed the comics landscape forever with “Giant-Size X-Men #1”. This special issue marked a new genesis for the team, introduced iconic Marvel characters like Storm and Nightcrawler, and set the X-Men on the path to becoming the cultural powerhouses they are today. Now, 45 years later, Marvel Comics is honoring this landmark issue in an extraordinary way with the help of 37 of the industry’s top artists.

Each pulse-pounding page of this unforgettable issue will be re-envisioned by artists such as Alex Ross, Carmen Carnero, and Mark Brooks.

This diverse group of talent have joined together to pay homage to this comic book masterpiece by redrawing Cockrum’s original art in their own unique styles.

“Giant-Size X-Men: Tribute to Wein & Cockrum #1” goes on sale May 27 but you can get your first look at this milestone issue in this special announcement trailer (seen above) featuring Editor Jordan D. White and Assistant Editor Annalise Bissa.

What they’re saying: