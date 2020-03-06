Nik Wallenda Announces Next Stunt at LEGOLAND Florida to Celebrate Opening of Pirate Island Hotel

High wire walker Nik Wallenda already has his next stunt walk planned. Just days after completing his most dangerous walk to date—over an active volcano—Wallenda has announced he’ll be performing his next walk at the grand opening of the LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel.

What’s happening:

Just two days after he performed his most daring stunt yet, walking over an active volcano, live on ABC

In true pirate-fashion, Wallenda will “walk the plank” from inside the theme park to the new hotel to kick off the resort’s opening festivities on Thursday, April 16.

Nik Wallenda announces next high-wire walk WALLENDA'S NEXT WALK: "King of the High Wire" Nik Wallenda is at LEGOLAND Florida to announce his next high-wire walk. https://bit.ly/33081LE Posted by 10News WTSP on Friday, March 6, 2020

LEGOLAND Florida Resort park and hotel guests are invited to take part in the fun and watch the nail-biting stunt safely from the ground.

This event will be no “walk in the park” for the Wallenda Team as they will construct a high wire longer than 500 feet for the walk.

They will also work closely with LEGOLAND master model builders to craft LEGO bricks onto Wallenda’s 28-foot balance pole.

LEGOLAND and Nik Wallenda fans alike can stay tuned to Facebook and Instagram as the park releases additional details on how to watch the stunt unfold live on Thursday, April 16.

Pirate Island Hotel will officially open to the public on Friday, April 17. Reservations LEGOLAND.com/pirateisland

About the LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel: