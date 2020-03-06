Nik Wallenda Announces Next Stunt at LEGOLAND Florida to Celebrate Opening of Pirate Island Hotel

High wire walker Nik Wallenda already has his next stunt walk planned. Just days after completing his most dangerous walk to date—over an active volcano—Wallenda has announced he’ll be performing his next walk at the grand opening of the LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel.
What’s happening:
- Just two days after he performed his most daring stunt yet, walking over an active volcano, live on ABC, world-renown daredevil Nik Wallenda announced this morning that his next major event will be at LEGOLAND Florida Resort to mark the opening of the all-new Pirate Island Hotel.
- In true pirate-fashion, Wallenda will “walk the plank” from inside the theme park to the new hotel to kick off the resort’s opening festivities on Thursday, April 16.
Nik Wallenda announces next high-wire walk
- LEGOLAND Florida Resort park and hotel guests are invited to take part in the fun and watch the nail-biting stunt safely from the ground.
- This event will be no “walk in the park” for the Wallenda Team as they will construct a high wire longer than 500 feet for the walk.
- They will also work closely with LEGOLAND master model builders to craft LEGO bricks onto Wallenda’s 28-foot balance pole.
- LEGOLAND and Nik Wallenda fans alike can stay tuned to Facebook and Instagram as the park releases additional details on how to watch the stunt unfold live on Thursday, April 16.
- Pirate Island Hotel will officially open to the public on Friday, April 17. Reservations are available at LEGOLAND.com/pirateisland
About the LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel:
- Located just 130 kid-steps from the theme park entrance, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel will feature:
- 150 LEGO-filled rooms (including four suites)
- A heated pool (complete with LEGO soft bricks to build in the pool)
- Hundreds of LEGO models
- Exclusive character experiences
- In-room LEGO treasure hunts
- Similar to the popular LEGOLAND Hotel, each room will include two separate spaces: a kid’s sleeping area and an adult area.
- The five-story hotel will house the pirate-themed Shipwreck Restaurant with family-style dining, Smuggler’s Bar for adult swashbucklers, an entertainment area with kid-friendly nightly programming and LEGO play areas.
- Directly outside the entrance to the hotel, a pirate shipwreck will greet guests and offer a unique photo opportunity.
- LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel will host its grand opening on Friday, April 17.