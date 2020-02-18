‘Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda,’ The Live Two Hour Event Airs Wednesday, March 4th on ABC

Daredevil Nik Wallenda returns to television to conquer his most dangerous highwire walk yet, taking his act over the active Masaya volcano in Nicaragua.

What’s Happening:

ABC Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda will air as a live two-hour special on Wednesday, March 4th at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EST. This will mark Nik’s longest and highest highwire walk ever attempted and make him the first person to embark on the 1,800-foot-long walk over the famed volcano.

from Times Square, the same location where Nik last walked the highwire 25 stories above New York City in June. Part of the famed Pacific Ring of Fire, Masaya encompasses multiple craters and is one of very few volcanoes to possess a lava lake. The extreme environment at Masaya will add an extra set of risks to Nik’s already daring walk. Throughout the televised event, Nik and his family will be featured in interviews about the rigging, planning and execution of the walk. Volcanologists and various professionals will also be on-site to lend their expertise.

In June, ABC aired Nik’s latest televised walk, Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda, hosted by Michael Strahan and co-hosted by Erin Andrews. Joined by his sister, Lijana, the triumphant walk took place 25 stories above New York’s illustrious Times Square. It featured Nik and Lijana starting from opposing ends of the wire, meeting in the middle and crossing over each other. The walk, which marked Lijana’s first since her devastating highwire fall, was finished successfully as the duo each ended on the opposite side of where they started.

