‘Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda,’ The Live Two Hour Event Airs Wednesday, March 4th on ABC

by | Feb 18, 2020 4:56 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Daredevil Nik Wallenda returns to television to conquer his most dangerous highwire walk yet, taking his act over the active Masaya volcano in Nicaragua.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC and dick clark productions announced today that Nik Wallenda, seventh generation of the Great Wallendas, will return to the highwire for a daring 1,800-foot-long walk over the active Masaya Volcano in Masaya, Nicaragua. Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda will air as a live two-hour special on Wednesday, March 4th at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EST. This will mark Nik’s longest and highest highwire walk ever attempted and make him the first person to embark on the 1,800-foot-long walk over the famed volcano.
  • The date of Nik’s next highwire special was first announced during ABC’s telecast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 from Times Square, the same location where Nik last walked the highwire 25 stories above New York City in June.
  • Part of the famed Pacific Ring of Fire, Masaya encompasses multiple craters and is one of very few volcanoes to possess a lava lake. The extreme environment at Masaya will add an extra set of risks to Nik’s already daring walk. Throughout the televised event, Nik and his family will be featured in interviews about the rigging, planning and execution of the walk. Volcanologists and various professionals will also be on-site to lend their expertise.
  • In June, ABC aired Nik’s latest televised walk, Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda, hosted by Michael Strahan and co-hosted by Erin Andrews. Joined by his sister, Lijana, the triumphant walk took place 25 stories above New York’s illustrious Times Square. It featured Nik and Lijana starting from opposing ends of the wire, meeting in the middle and crossing over each other. The walk, which marked Lijana’s first since her devastating highwire fall, was finished successfully as the duo each ended on the opposite side of where they started.
  • Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda ranked No. 1 in its two-hour time period in Total Viewers and stood as Sunday’s No. 1 TV show on the major networks among Adults 18-49. Highwire Live built steadily throughout its telecast, surging by 3.3 million viewers and by 100% in Adults 18-49 from its first to final half-hour.

What They’re Saying:

  • Nik Wallenda: “After spending years scouting and researching volcanoes, I fully realize why no one has ever attempted this feat: Mother Nature is extremely unpredictable. It is by far the most dangerous walk I have EVER attempted, and that alone makes it very intimidating. I am pushing myself beyond my comfort zone by the feat itself, but I know that I am up to the challenge. I must admit, it is scary.”
  • The government of Nicaragua through Cinemateca Nacional, INTUR, MARENA and INETER: “We are thrilled to be able to showcase Nicaragua through an ambitious walk by Nik Wallenda, one of the most incredible highwire performers. We look forward to viewers witnessing the beauty of our country as Nik crosses the Masaya Volcano.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend