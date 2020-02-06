LEGOLAND Resort in Florida Announces All-Inclusive Vacation Packages

When most people think of an “All-Inclusive” vacation, they might think of some Bahamian island, perhaps a mountain resort, or maybe even a dude-ranch. But now, one can add LEGOLAND Florida to that list.

What’s Happening:

For the first time, families can get the most vacation ever with an all-inclusive family vacation to LEGOLAND Florida Resort. The new vacation package, packed with perks from check in through checkout, is now available for booking vacation stays starting April 17.

Florida Resort. The new vacation package, packed with perks from check in through checkout, is now available for booking vacation stays starting April 17. This all-new package includes a stay at one of the on-site, immersive LEGOLAND hotels and unlimited admission to LEGOLAND theme park and water park during guests’ resort stay. The LEGO experience starts the moment families arrive. From beginning the day with mile-high pancake stacks through conquering first rollercoasters, this vacation package is built for kids to take the lead. With special entertainment that feels plucked straight from the theme park, including exclusive LEGO hero meet and greets, and nightly pajama dance parties, the family fun keeps going even after the park closes. The best part? It’s all included.

Meals are included from check in through checkout with breakfast and dinner at one of four hotel restaurants and lunch at any of the theme or water park’s ten restaurants. Families can also enjoy unlimited golf at the Resort’s Florida’s Wild Side Mini Golf.

Additional benefits include valet parking, DigiPass photo package and unlimited Coca-Cola freestyle refills in a souvenir cup throughout the guests’ entire visit. All-Inclusive guests will receive an exclusive credential lanyard with each benefit identified, making it easy for families to track the use of each perk. With an all-inclusive vacation experience the biggest benefit for families is more time…more time to have the best vacation ever!

Families can craft their vacation by selecting any of the three LEGOLAND Florida Resort hotels, including: LEGOLAND Florida Hotel, LEGOLAND Beach Retreat and the all-new Pirate Island Hotel, opening April 17.