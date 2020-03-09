Photos: Support Posts for Outdoor Canopy Installed on TRON Lightcycle/Run

Walt Disney World’s new roller coaster TRON Lightcycle / Run is coming along nicely and it won’t be long before TRON fans get to hit “The Grid” for themselves. The Laughing Place team was recently at Magic Kingdom and got some great pictures of the construction progress.

What’s happening:

Big changes keep happening at Magic Kingdom, especially on the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland.

Just a few weeks ago we shared pictures of the highly anticipated attraction as walls were being installed

Now teams are working on additional outdoor construction of what will be the glowing blue canopy riders will race under.

As seen in these photos, support beams have been set up over portions of the coaster track.

TRON Lightcycle / Run does not have a projected opening date, but will likely debut in 2021 as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

View of the roller coaster walking from Fantasyland (Train Station and The Barnstormer) to Tomorrowland.

Spotting the support beams and posts for the outdoor canopy.

Close up on the canopy posts.

Far away shot of the coaster with a Tomorrowland Speedway cameo.

All photos by Jeremiah Good