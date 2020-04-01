Marvel Offers Buy-One, Get-One Sale on Digital Comics

Are you looking for some great stories to enjoy at home? The best of the Marvel Universe lies at your fingertips. Now through April 7, Marvel Digital Comics Shop is holding a storewide Buy-One, Get-One Free sale. With the purchase of a comic or collection, you’ll get another digital title for free.
- Marvel fans can check out the current critically acclaimed runs of their favorite Marvel heroes.
- Witness Matt Murdock’s struggles as guardian of Hell’s Kitchen in “Daredevil” by Chip Zdarsky, see what’s new with Spider-Man in “Amazing Spider-Man” by Nick Spencer, and dive in to an all-new era for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in “Avengers” by Jason Aaron.
- Comic fans who are looking to be transported to a galaxy far, far away can learn startling revelations about the Skywalker saga with “Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren,” a four-issue series chronicling Ben Solo’s tragic path to becoming Kylo Ren.
- All purchases in the Marvel Digital Comics Shop are added to your personal library, and can be read on any web browser, or in the Marvel Comics app on iPhone, iPad and select Android devices.
- The app’s smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users.
- Comic fans looking to take advantage of this BOGO offer can do so by using the code MARVEL2020 at checkout.
- The offer expires on April 7 at 11 PM ET.
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- With Amazon Alexa, Young Marvel fans can now team up with some of the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe and go on their own, unique audio-adventures.
- Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Jason George joined the fun, reading “The New Spider-Man” from 5 Minute Marvel Stories.
- The Fantastic Four have joined the battle in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order for Nintendo Switch, via the newly available “Shadow of Doom” downloadable expansion pack.