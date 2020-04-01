Marvel Offers Buy-One, Get-One Sale on Digital Comics

Marvel fans can check out the current critically acclaimed runs of their favorite Marvel heroes.

Witness Matt Murdock’s struggles as guardian of Hell’s Kitchen in “Daredevil” by Chip Zdarsky, see what’s new with Spider-Man in “Amazing Spider-Man” by Nick Spencer, and dive in to an all-new era for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in “Avengers” by Jason Aaron.

Comic fans who are looking to be transported to a galaxy far, far away can learn startling revelations about the Skywalker saga with “

: The Rise of Kylo Ren,” a four-issue series chronicling Ben Solo’s tragic path to becoming Kylo Ren.