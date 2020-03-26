“Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3” Expansion “Shadow of Doom” Featuring Fantastic Four Now Available

by | Mar 26, 2020 12:50 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

“It’s Clobberin’ Time!” The Fantastic Four have joined the battle in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order for Nintendo Switch, via the newly available “Shadow of Doom” downloadable expansion pack.

That’s right– Mr. Fantastic AKA Dr. Reed Richards, the Invisible Woman AKA Susan Richards, the Human Torch AKA Johnny Storm, and the ever-lovin’ blue-eyed Thing AKA Benjamin Grimm are now playable characters in the Switch-exclusive Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order title, along with the Fantastic Four’s arch-nemesis Doctor Doom AKA Victor Von Doom. Today Nintendo released a new trailer for the game showing off this fresh DLC content:

Watch MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order Expansion Pass – Pack 3: Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom:

What’s happening:

  • “Marvel’s First Family” The Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom are now playable characters in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, thanks to the new “Shadow of Doom” expansion pack.
  • New characters include Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, the Thing, and Doom himself.
  • A new storyline sends the Marvel superheroes to the kingdom of Latveria, where Doom reigns supreme.
  • This is the third DLC pack for the game, after “Curse of the Vampire” and “Rise of the Phoenix.”

What they’re saying:

  • Christine Dinh of Marvel.com: “To stop Doctor Doom from unleashing cosmic forces far beyond the control of mere mortals, the heroes will need to bring strategic new additions into their alliance. Only Doom’s greatest foes, the Fantastic Four, hold the key to victory. But where in the multiverse could they be…?”
  • Marvel: “In MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order, you will assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and more. You can team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order.”

The Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Expansion Pass is available for $19.99 on the Nintendo Switch Store, while the core game itself retails for $59.99.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend