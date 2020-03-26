“Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3” Expansion “Shadow of Doom” Featuring Fantastic Four Now Available

“It’s Clobberin’ Time!” The Fantastic Four have joined the battle in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order for Nintendo Switch, via the newly available “Shadow of Doom” downloadable expansion pack.

That’s right– Mr. Fantastic AKA Dr. Reed Richards, the Invisible Woman AKA Susan Richards, the Human Torch AKA Johnny Storm, and the ever-lovin’ blue-eyed Thing AKA Benjamin Grimm are now playable characters in the Switch-exclusive Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order title, along with the Fantastic Four’s arch-nemesis Doctor Doom AKA Victor Von Doom. Today Nintendo released a new trailer for the game showing off this fresh DLC content:

Watch MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order Expansion Pass – Pack 3: Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom:

What’s happening:

“Marvel’s First Family” The Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom are now playable characters in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order , thanks to the new “Shadow of Doom” expansion pack.

, thanks to the new “Shadow of Doom” expansion pack. New characters include Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, the Thing, and Doom himself.

A new storyline sends the Marvel superheroes to the kingdom of Latveria, where Doom reigns supreme.

This is the third DLC pack for the game, after “Curse of the Vampire” and “Rise of the Phoenix.”

What they’re saying:

Christine Dinh of Marvel.com: “To stop Doctor Doom from unleashing cosmic forces far beyond the control of mere mortals, the heroes will need to bring strategic new additions into their alliance. Only Doom’s greatest foes, the Fantastic Four, hold the key to victory. But where in the multiverse could they be…?”

“To stop Doctor Doom from unleashing cosmic forces far beyond the control of mere mortals, the heroes will need to bring strategic new additions into their alliance. Only Doom’s greatest foes, the Fantastic Four, hold the key to victory. But where in the multiverse could they be…?” Marvel: “In MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order, you will assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and more. You can team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order.”

The Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Expansion Pass is available for $19.99 on the Nintendo Switch Store, while the core game itself retails for $59.99.