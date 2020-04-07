Hasbro Introduces New Marvel Legends Series Mysterio Figure

Hasbro has introduced a new figure based on the villainous illusionist of Spider-Man: Far From Home fame – Mysterio. The new Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Mysterio Action Figure is available for pre-order now.
About the new figure:
- Who is that masked villain? Packaged on a retro Toy Biz-style cardback, Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Mysterio Action Figure – Exclusive is an evil, magic genius. Complete with clear blue smokey accessories, this super-articulated action figure is ready to menace Spider-Man and the entire Big Apple – unless you stop him!
- Marvel Retro 6-inch Collection classic Marvel action figures are inspired by the Marvel comics and vintage Spider-Man toy packaging.
- The high quality, 6-inch Legends Series Marvel’s Mysterio figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection.
- With over 80 years of comic book history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world.
- With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for top-of-the-line poseable and displayable collectibles.
- From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors.
- You can pre-order the new Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Mysterio Action Figure here.
