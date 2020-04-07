Hasbro Introduces New Marvel Legends Series Mysterio Figure

Hasbro has introduced a new figure based on the villainous illusionist of Spider-Man: Far From Home fame – Mysterio. The new Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Mysterio Action Figure is available for pre-order now.

About the new figure:

Who is that masked villain? Packaged on a retro Toy Biz-style cardback, Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Mysterio Action Figure – Exclusive is an evil, magic genius. Complete with clear blue smokey accessories, this super-articulated action figure is ready to menace Spider-Man and the entire Big Apple – unless you stop him!

Marvel Retro 6-inch Collection classic Marvel action figures are inspired by the Marvel comics and vintage Spider-Man toy packaging.

The high quality, 6-inch Legends Series Marvel’s Mysterio figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

With over 80 years of comic book history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world.

With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for top-of-the-line poseable and displayable collectibles.

From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors.

You can pre-order the new Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Mysterio Action Figure here

