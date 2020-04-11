Disney World Reaches Furlough Agreement with STCU for 43,000 Cast Members

Walt Disney World has reached an agreement with the Service Trades Council Union (STCU) that will furlough 43,000 Cast Members, retaining healthcare and education benefits starting April 19th, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

What’s Happening:

The Service Trades Council Union (STCU) has reached an agreement with the Walt Disney World Resort that will furlough pay for 43,000 Cast Members starting April 19th.

The STCU represents more than half of Walt Disney World’s 77,000 Cast Members across multiple lines of business including entertainment, attractions, custodial, housekeeping, vacation planners, recreation, and transportation.

While Cast Members will stop receiving paychecks starting April 19th, Disney will continue to provide them with no-cost healthcare benefits and educational assistance through the Aspire program.

Full Letter from STCU:

“Today, we reached an Agreement with Disney regarding the Company’s decision to furlough its employees starting

April 19 because of the COVID-19 crisis. We have great news – but also concerning news, and a plan to keep fighting.

The Great News: The Union Agreement provides stronger protections and benefits for 43,000 Union workers at Disney than virtually any other furloughed or laid-off workers in the United States. Here are the key points of the Agreement (see STCUnion.org for the full agreement):

Everyone’s job, seniority, wage rate and benefits are guaranteed through the furlough, even if you stay on furlough after Disney reopens. Seniority continues indefinitely beyond 12 months.

Everyone who has insurance will keep it for the duration of the furlough up to 12 months, including both full-time workers as well as part-time workers who qualify under the Affordable Care Act.

Insurance means all insurance benefits: medical, dental, life, etc. with no exceptions.

Disney will pay 100% of your insurance. You will not owe back payments when you return to work.

For insurance eligibility and pension contributions, full-time workers will be credited 40 hours per week during the furlough. Part-time workers will get credit for their weekly average hours worked since October 2019.

If you are a new worker, you can choose insurance after your 90-day probation just as you had planned.

If you come back from an approved Leave of Absence during the furlough, you are covered by the Union’s

agreement.

If you have a qualifying life event, you can get insurance. Example, if you had insurance through your spouse but your spouse loses their job, you can enroll in Disney insurance. The same is true for a divorce or the birth of a child.

If the furlough continues until the next open enrollment period in 2020, you will be able to choose insurance.

Vacation, Floating Holidays and Paid Time Off (part-time employees): From April 12-18, you can choose to have it paid out weekly up to 40 hours per week until it is gone.

Full-time employees can also choose to be paid out accumulated sick days above 96 hours.

Other basic programs continue: HUB access, Aspire, Maingate, etc.

If you are in a job that requires certain skills or proficiencies, the Company cannot say you lose them.

A small group of less than 200 workers will do “essential” duties during the closure. The work will be offered to volunteers by seniority. If not enough people volunteer, the work will be assigned to the least senior workers. If you have a legitimate health, safety, childcare or other reason you cannot work, you will not be forced to work and you will not be penalized. You will remain on furlough.

If any worker covered by Disney insurance needs COVID-19 testing, Disney insurance will pay for it.

The Concerning News: Florida’s unemployment system is broken. Workers have tried for weeks to apply and receive

money. Despite Gov. DeSantis’ promises to fix the system, the online application is terrible. Checks are not arriving.

Workers cannot wait to feed their families. We need Florida’s benefit (up to $275 per week). Even more importantly,

we need the $600 weekly benefit passed by the U.S. government.

The Plan to Fight: Over the next week, we will tell Governor DeSantis loudly: “SOS! Workers cannot wait!” Monday,

April 14 starts a WEEK OF ACTION! We will stay safe and follow the law, but we will make our voices heard. We will

send details about the plan to everyone soon! We will not stop fighting until all Florida workers receive the

unemployment benefits we need and deserve!”

