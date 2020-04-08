Disney World Extends Furlough Benefits to Musicians, Negotiations Continue for Majority of Union Cast Members

Walt Disney World has agreed to extend furlough insurance and education benefits to members of the local musician union starting April 19th while negotiations continue for the majority of union Cast Members, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

What’s Happening:

Disney previously announced

Non-union Cast Members who are furloughed will remain employees of the company and retain their full healthcare benefits, with Disney covering employee premiums during the furlough period.

The Orlando Sentinel reports

Disney has been in negotiations with other unions since April 3rd, including Unite Here, which represents the majority of Cast Members in areas that include attractions, custodial, housekeeping, and vacation planners.

Unite Here released the following statement on their Facebook Page: “We are focused on securing medical insurance during the furlough, ensuring that thousands of Disney Cast Members are not dumped into an already broken Florida Unemployment Insurance system. We are working hard to ensure we secure an Agreement with Disney that gives Cast Members the most security and stability possible in a time that has so many uncertainties … Bargaining an Agreement like this one has many moving parts and details.”

The Walt Disney World Resort is the largest on-site employer in the US with over 77,000 Cast Members.

