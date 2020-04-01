Disney Donates Ponchos, Masks to Hospitals and Medical Professionals

Answering the requests from hospitals and medical professionals for additional protective supplies, Disney Parks have donated ponchos and masks to those in need in some of the hardest hit areas.

What’s happening:

In the middle of national and global crisis, Disney Parks are looking for ongoing ways to help make a difference, supporting local communities and medical teams across the country.

With hospitals in need of additional protective garments and medical-related supplies, Disney Parks has donated 150,000 rain ponchos to MedShare

Why rain ponchos? Nurses realized that by using ponchos, they can protect their clothing and prolong the use of PPE (personal protective equipment), while also freeing up gowns when needed.

In addition to ponchos, Disney Parks also recently donated more than 100,000 N95 masks to the states of New York, California and Florida.

What they’re saying:

Charles Redding, MedShare CEO and President: “The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we’ve seen before. We have to find ways to pool our resources and work together to help the healthcare workers who are doing their very best to treat patients and contain COVID-19. We appreciate Disney partnering with us to support hospitals and healthcare workers on the frontlines.”

