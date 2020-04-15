The Walt Disney Company to Present Q2 2020 Earnings Call on May 5th

Disney has announced the date for their second quarter 2020 earnings call.
What’s happening:
- The Walt Disney Company has announced their second quarter 2020 (fiscal year) earnings call will be on Tuesday, May 5th.
- The call will be hosted via live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 pm EDT / 1:30 pm PDT.
- Results will be released after the close of regular trading on May 5, 2020.
Where to listen:
- Those interested in listening to the webcast can visit Disney.com/investors.
- Following the live session, the webcast presentation will be archived.
- Additionally, LaughingPlace.com will host a live blog sharing key points from the meeting as it’s happening.
Possible talking points:
- Audiences can expect that this will be an unusual earnings call as many of Disney’s lines of business have had to suspend operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- On a positive note, while Disney will likely be taking some major losses, their streaming service Disney+ has reached over 50 million subscribers in its current worldwide markets.
- Finally, after naming Bob Chapek as the Company's CEO in late February, Bob Iger has stepped back in to take control as CEO while Disney weathers the current business crisis.