Freeform Passes on Second Season of “Party of Five” Reboot

Freeform’s Party of Five reboot will not be getting a second season according to Deadline. The network has opted not to renew the freshman series for an additional season.

What’s happening:

Deadline Party of Five for a second season. The news comes just over a month after the series aired its 90-minute finale.

for a second season. The news comes just over a month after the series aired its 90-minute finale. The reboot featured an imigration storyline

The modern iteration of the popular ‘90s series was developed by the original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman and followed the five Acosta children as they handle daily life challenges after their parents have been deported back to Mexico.

Party of Five starred:

Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Acosta

Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta

Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta

Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta

Bruno Bichir as Javier

Fernanda Urrejola as Gloria

More Freeform news: