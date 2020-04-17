Freeform Passes on Second Season of “Party of Five” Reboot

Freeform’s Party of Five reboot will not be getting a second season according to Deadline. The network has opted not to renew the freshman series for an additional season.
What’s happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Freeform has decided not to renew Party of Five for a second season. The news comes just over a month after the series aired its 90-minute finale.
- The reboot featured an imigration storyline and debuted on the network this past January.
- The modern iteration of the popular ‘90s series was developed by the original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman and followed the five Acosta children as they handle daily life challenges after their parents have been deported back to Mexico.
Party of Five starred:
- Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Acosta
- Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta
- Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta
- Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta
- Bruno Bichir as Javier
- Fernanda Urrejola as Gloria
More Freeform news:
- Longtime network president, Tom Aschiem, has announced he’s stepping down from his position and will be leaving Freeform at the end of June.
- Disney and Target have joined together to bring families some Friday Night Movie options with limited commercial interruptions across Freeform, FX, and ESPN.