Video: “The Star Wars Show” Returns with a George Lucas “Clone Wars” Discussion and More

by | Apr 29, 2020 3:33 PM Pacific Time

Between the move from weekly to monthly and the effects of the current global pandemic, it feels like new and familiar content from Lucasfilm’s official news webseries The Star Wars Show has been few and far between. Thankfully, a fresh 20-minute episode dropped this afternoon, and it features some pretty cool never-before seen material.

In today’s The Star Wars Show episode embedded below, you’ll see C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels pop in for a surprise guest-host stint joining regulars Anthony Carboni and Andi Gutierrez via Zoom. Plus, we get a preview of the new Star Wars Show Book Club spin-off, a behind-the-scenes look at John Williams’ remastered scores for the first six Star Wars films, and an extended chat between Star Wars: The Clone Wars executive producer Dave Filoni, voice actor David W. Collins, and franchise creator George Lucas.

Watch George Lucas and Dave Filoni Talk The Clone Wars, Plus Anthony Daniels Stops By!:

What’s happening:

  • A new episode of The Star Wars Show was released today on the official Star Wars YouTube channel.
  • This installment centers around a discussion of Star Wars: The Clone Wars between George Lucas, Dave Filoni, and David W. Collins that was recorded during a cast and crew screening of the series.
  • There’s also an appearance by Anthony Daniels and a behind-the-scenes look at the remastering of the original John Williams scores from Star Wars Episodes I-VI.

What they’re saying:

  • George Lucas, creator of Star Wars: “I’ve always been interested in animation, so it seemed natural to explore the Clone Wars because we just barely touched on them in the movie. I thought there were a lot of stories there that would be very interesting, and could sustain itself for a TV series.”
  • Dave Filoni, executive producer of Star Wars: The Clone Wars: “We learned a lot every day. That was the big deal with this show. George would teach us all these things about film.”

The Star Wars Show is released on the last Wednesday of each month on the official Star Wars YouTube channel.

 
 
Send this to a friend