“At Home With Olaf” Returns with Heartfelt New Song “I Am With You”

Last month, Walt Disney Animation Studios introduced a new YouTube series of shorts titled “At Home With Olaf,” which reunited fans with the lovable snowman from Disney’s Frozen. Today, the 20th and final video in the series debuted and gave us a new heartfelt song titled “I Am With You.”

“I Am With You” features clips from an array of Walt Disney Animation Studios films, including The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland and Frozen , just to name a few.

and , just to name a few. Josh Gad returns to voice the lovable snowman in the series created at home by Hyrum Osmond, the supervising animator of Olaf from the first Frozen film.

film. You can see all 20 “At Home With Olaf” shorts on the Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube channel

You can also find more Disney Magic Moments here

ICYMI – More from Walt Disney Animation Studios:

In another YouTube series titled #DrawWithDisneyAnimation

With movie theaters nationwide still closed, The Walt Disney Company recently made two additional changes to their upcoming animated film slate Soul and Raya and the Last Dragon.

[easy-social-share]