Disney Introduces New Digital Series “At Home With Olaf”

Everyone could use a warm hug from their favorite snowman right about now. Luckily, Walt Disney Animation Studios has introduced a new digital series titled At Home With Olaf, featuring the beloved snowman from Disney’s Frozen films.
- The first installment in the new series is titled “Fun With Snow,” and you can watch it below:
- Disney shared that At Home With Olaf will consist of 20 unique vignettes, much like the one seen above.
- Josh Gad returns to voice the lovable snowman in the series created at home by Hyrum Osmond, the supervising animator of Olaf from the first Frozen film.
- To see more At Home With Olaf, keep an eye on Walt Disney Animations Studios’ YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
- You can also find more Disney Magic Moments here.