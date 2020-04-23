Latest Installment from Walt Disney Animation Studios Teaches Us How to Draw Vanellope Von Schweetz

Today’s #DrawWithDisneyAnimation video takes us into the heart of Litwack’s Arcade and into a video game called “Sugar Rush” to learn how to draw the star of that game, Vanellope Von Schweetz.
- Natalie Nourigat, a story artist at the Walt Disney Animation Studios who worked on Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet, takes us on a journey teaching us how to draw one of the stars of the film, Vanellope Von Schweetz.
- Using her computer as her instrument of choice, Nourigat emphasizes that she was a story artist, so the version she is teaching us to draw is recognizable but not quite as polished as the final version we know and love from the film.
- Artists from the Walt Disney Animation Studios have recently been posting daily videos as part of a #DrawWithDisneyAnimation series to entertain us while we are stuck in our homes. Previous videos have not only taught us how to draw characters like Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Baloo from The Jungle Book, but also recently included animals like an elephant or a lion.
- Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet was released in 2018 and is a sequel to the hit 2012 film, Wreck-It Ralph. Ralph, a video game bad guy that wants more to life than just being the bad guy escapes his game “Fix-It Felix Jr.” and breaks into another game, “Sugar Rush” where he encounters Vanellope Von Schweetz, a cart racer in the game who has a glitch she must get over. The two become fast friends, a key point in the sequel as well, where she finds herself wanting to reside in a new game on the internet, “Slaughter Race,” much to Ralph’s shagrin.