Learn to Draw an Elephant With Artist David Derrick

Disney fans can learn how to draw a lion in today’s installment of Draw With Disney Animation.
What’s happening:
- National Geographic is inviting everyone to celebrate Earth Day with a Neighborhood Safari, and what better way to do that than by drawing animals?
- Disney’s David Derrick is back to teach another animal art lesson. Today he’s showing fans how to draw a lion.
- Derrick’s instructions are easy to follow and he even suggests ways to give the drawing a finishing touch, such as adding color with crayons, markers, or water color paints.
- Did you know, Derrick worked as a storyboard artist on the live-action version of The Lion King? Guess that’s why he’s so good at drawing lions!
- And there you have it! The lion is ready to join the elephant for the NatGeo Neighborhood Safari.
More Artistic Fun:
- Fans who have been following the Draw With Disney Animation series since the beginning, have received plenty of great instruction on creating their one pictures at home.
- Previous lessons include:
