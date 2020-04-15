Story Animator Marc Smith Gives a Lesson on Drawing Rapunzel from “Tangled”

All you budding artists out there have a new Disney character to learn to draw as a Disney artists takes to Youtube to teach you how to draw Rapunzel from 2010’s Tangled.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios Story Artist Marc Smith shows us how to draw one of the newest princesses of Disney animation, Rapunzel, from Tangled.
- Marc Smith is well versed in how to draw Rapunzel, as he was a story artist on Tangled before he was a Director of Story on Frozen 2.
- This is the latest entry in a series that Walt Disney Animation Studios has started, #DrawWithDisneyAnimation, that teaches fans to draw the Disney characters at home with lessons from the masters that know the characters the best. The animators who drew them! Previous lessons include Simba, Ariel, Elsa and others in this new daily series.
- Tangled was released in 2010 and is a spin on the Rapunzel fairy tale. Featuring the voices of Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, Tangled tells the story of a princess who was kidnapped for her magical abilities, before a random encounter with a thief helps her break free from her tower and shows her that there is more to the world than what she already knows.
- Many animation critics consider Tangled to be the one of the first entries into a new renaissance from Walt Disney Animation Studios that also includes Wreck-It Ralph, Big Hero 6, and the ultra-popular Frozen.
- Tangled also inspired a series that would debut on Disney Channel in 2017, Tangled: The Series