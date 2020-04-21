Disney’s David Derrick Teaches Audiences to Draw an Elephant

Just in time for Earth Day, Walt Disney Animation Studios continues their Draw With Disney Animation series with an art lesson about elephants.
What’s happening:
- National Geographic is inviting everyone to celebrate Earth Day with a Neighborhood Safari, and what better way to do that than by drawing animals?
- Fans who want to exercise their artistic muscles are in luck as today’s Draw With Disney Animation video is about creating your own elephant.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios Head of Story David Derrick gives informative instruction on how to draw the noble creatures:
- Derrick notes that he’s currently working on an upcoming animated film at Disney animation studios, but doesn’t say just what it is!
- Among his professional credits, Derrick’s Disney work includes:
- The Lion King (2019)
- Moana
- The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes (TV series)
More #DrawWithDisneyAnimation:
Disney and Elephants:
- A new Disneynature film, Elephant has made its way to Disney+. Check out Alex’s review of the feature that’s narrated by Meghan the Duchess of Sussex.
- In addition to the new film, Disneynature also released a making-of documentary about the film that takes viewers behind the scenes of this incredible project.