Disney’s David Derrick Teaches Audiences to Draw an Elephant

Just in time for Earth Day, Walt Disney Animation Studios continues their Draw With Disney Animation series with an art lesson about elephants.

National Geographic is inviting everyone to celebrate Earth Day with a Neighborhood Safari

Fans who want to exercise their artistic muscles are in luck as today’s Draw With Disney Animation video is about creating your own elephant.

Walt Disney Animation Studios Head of Story David Derrick gives informative instruction on how to draw the noble creatures:

Derrick notes that he’s currently working on an upcoming animated film at Disney animation studios, but doesn’t say just what it is!

Among his professional credits, Derrick’s Disney work includes: The Lion King (2019) Moana The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes (TV series)



This past month, Disney Animators have been sharing all sorts of artistic tips and tricks as they teach fans to draw characters like: Baloo Elsa Simba Olaf Ariel And more!



