Learn How to Draw Baloo in Latest Installment of “Draw With Disney Animation”

When it comes to drawing your favorite Disney characters, sometimes all you need is the bare necessities. The latest installment of “Draw With Disney Animation” features Disney Animator Eric Goldberg instructing fans on how to draw Baloo from Disney’s The Jungle Book.

With the weekend approaching and folks looking for fun activities to do indoors, now’s a great time to work on a few art projects.

Anyone who’s ever wondered what it's like to be an animator, will benefit from Disney’s YouTube series, “Draw With Disney Animation.”

Today’s lesson is about the big lovable bear known as Baloo. In this 14-minute segment, animator Eric Goldberg shows fans how to draw the beloved character. Take a look:

Over the course of his Disney career, Goldberg has served as an animator and director. Some of his credits include: Aladdin Hercules Fantasia 2000 Princess and the Frog Moana Pocahontas Get A Horse



More “Draw With Disney Animation”:

Baloo is just one of several Disney characters fans can learn to draw. This fun and educational YouTube series also features instruction on: