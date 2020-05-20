Disney Springs Begins Limited Reopening

Disney Springs began its limited reopening today with some restaurants and shops opening their doors to guests for the first time since March.

The first phase of Disney Springs reopening began today with some third-party operating participants like Planet Hollywood, The Boathouse, and UNIQLO.

Parking is limited to the Orange and Lime Garages.

Entry points are limited to the Orange and Lime Garages, Hotel Plaza Boulevard pedestrian bridge, and rideshare pick-up/drop-off.

All members of your party will go through a temperature screening before entering Disney Springs. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be rescreened. If the temperature is the same or higher, access to Disney Springs will be denied for the entire party. Disney recommends checking your temperature before you go as an extra precaution.

Face coverings are required for Guests ages 3 and older and must cover your nose and mouth at all times while visiting Disney Springs except when you’re sitting at a dining table. Disney does not provide face masks and Guests must bring them with them.

Signage and social distancing reminders have been posted throughout Disney Springs, asking guests to keep at least six feet apart and informing them of the precautions Disney is taking during this reopening.

Disney Springs will limit the number of Guests allowed in the shopping and dining complex and individual locations also have capacity limits. Markings on the ground will keep queues spaced out if a location hits capacity.

Once Disney Springs is full, no exceptions will be made. This includes Guests with dining reservations, but Disney is waiving the no-show fee under these circumstances.

Some dining establishments are offering more outdoor seating and providing QR codes to digital menus.

Disney Custodial will frequently clean high-traffic areas including restrooms, benches, handrails, escalators, and elevators.

Trash cans have had their trash flaps locked so that guests can avoid contact.

Extra hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer opportunities have been added to Disney Springs and Disney asks Guests to use them frequently during their visit.

Cashless transactions are recommended as much as possible, such as credit cards and mobile payment. Guests using cash are encouraged to redeem it for a Disney Gift Card at the Disney Springs Welcome Center.

While it is not yet open, guests can get a look at the newly remodeled AMC Disney Springs 24 Theatres.