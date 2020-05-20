Disney Springs Begins Limited Reopening

by | May 20, 2020 8:23 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Disney Springs began its limited reopening today with some restaurants and shops opening their doors to guests for the first time since March.

  • The first phase of Disney Springs reopening began today with some third-party operating participants like Planet Hollywood, The Boathouse, and UNIQLO.
  • Parking is limited to the Orange and Lime Garages.
  • Entry points are limited to the Orange and Lime Garages, Hotel Plaza Boulevard pedestrian bridge, and rideshare pick-up/drop-off.

  • All members of your party will go through a temperature screening before entering Disney Springs. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be rescreened. If the temperature is the same or higher, access to Disney Springs will be denied for the entire party. Disney recommends checking your temperature before you go as an extra precaution.

  • Face coverings are required for Guests ages 3 and older and must cover your nose and mouth at all times while visiting Disney Springs except when you’re sitting at a dining table. Disney does not provide face masks and Guests must bring them with them.
  • Signage and social distancing reminders have been posted throughout Disney Springs, asking guests to keep at least six feet apart and informing them of the precautions Disney is taking during this reopening.

  • Disney Springs will limit the number of Guests allowed in the shopping and dining complex and individual locations also have capacity limits. Markings on the ground will keep queues spaced out if a location hits capacity.

  • Once Disney Springs is full, no exceptions will be made. This includes Guests with dining reservations, but Disney is waiving the no-show fee under these circumstances.
  • Some dining establishments are offering more outdoor seating and providing QR codes to digital menus.

  • Disney Custodial will frequently clean high-traffic areas including restrooms, benches, handrails, escalators, and elevators.
  • Trash cans have had their trash flaps locked so that guests can avoid contact.

  • Extra hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer opportunities have been added to Disney Springs and Disney asks Guests to use them frequently during their visit.

  • Cashless transactions are recommended as much as possible, such as credit cards and mobile payment. Guests using cash are encouraged to redeem it for a Disney Gift Card at the Disney Springs Welcome Center.

  • While it is not yet open, guests can get a look at the newly remodeled AMC Disney Springs 24 Theatres.

  • We don’t know when it will open just yet, but there are now signs in the windows of the future location of the M&M’s store.

  • Phase two begins May 27th, which includes Disney-owned locations like World of Disney, Marketplace Co-Op, and D-Luxe Burger.

World of Disney will not open until May 27th, but Stitch is still spitting on guests

World of Disney will not open until May 27th, but Stitch is still spitting on guests

  • Click here to see our guid of everything opening during this initial phase.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend