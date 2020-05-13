Disney Springs Phase Two Expected May 27th, Includes Disney Shops and Restaurants

Disney-owned and operated shops at Disney Springs will open May 27th according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter has shared some updates on the phased reopening of Disney Springs, which starts May 20th with select operating participants.

has shared some updates on the phased reopening of Disney Springs, which starts May 20th with select operating participants. The report states that the second phase of Disney Springs reopening will begin 7 days later on May 27th with Disney retail shops and eateries, including World of Disney.

This date was given by Eric Clinton, president of UNITE HERE, Local 362.

Guests and Cast Members/Employees at Disney Springs will be required to wear face masks, with Disney providing three per Cast Member.

Guests will go through temperature checks before entering Disney Springs.

Plexiglass dividers have been installed at registers.

Cast Members are unable to swipe a credit card for a Guest, they will have to do it themselves.

Custodial Cast Members will frequently clean high-touch surfaces.

The report also states that Disney has developed new health and safety global training programs for Cast Members and will hold monthly safety meetings with involvement from the unions.

