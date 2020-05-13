Disney Springs Phase Two Expected May 27th, Includes Disney Shops and Restaurants

Disney-owned and operated shops at Disney Springs will open May 27th according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has shared some updates on the phased reopening of Disney Springs, which starts May 20th with select operating participants.
- The report states that the second phase of Disney Springs reopening will begin 7 days later on May 27th with Disney retail shops and eateries, including World of Disney.
- This date was given by Eric Clinton, president of UNITE HERE, Local 362.
- Guests and Cast Members/Employees at Disney Springs will be required to wear face masks, with Disney providing three per Cast Member.
- Guests will go through temperature checks before entering Disney Springs.
- Plexiglass dividers have been installed at registers.
- Cast Members are unable to swipe a credit card for a Guest, they will have to do it themselves.
- Custodial Cast Members will frequently clean high-touch surfaces.
- The report also states that Disney has developed new health and safety global training programs for Cast Members and will hold monthly safety meetings with involvement from the unions.