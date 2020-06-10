Hulu Cancels Two Original Series, “Harlots” and “Reprisal”

The stories of the period drama Harlots and the thriller Reprisal will no longer be told as Hulu has cancelled both series, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

After three seasons, period drama Harlots has been cancelled by Hulu.

has been cancelled by Set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots followed the fortunes of the Wells family, and offered a new take on the city’s most valuable commercial activity – sex. Starring Samantha Morton, Leslie Manville and Jessica Brown Findlay and based on the stories of real women, the series follows Margaret Wells (Morton) and her daughters, as she struggles to reconcile her roles as mother and brothel owner.

The series wrapped its third and now, final season last August.

From the producer of The Handmaid’s Tale , Reprisal was a hyper-noir story that follows a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, sets out to take revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads. The drama starred Abigail Spencer alongside Rodrigo Santoro and Mena Massoud.

Reprisal only lasted one season on the streaming service, and has not been renewed for a second season.

No specific reasons were given regarding the cancellation of either series and Hulu also has yet to make renewal decisions regarding High Fidelity, Castle Rock, and Normal People.

