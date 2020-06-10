Hulu Reschedules Premieres of “Love, Victor” and “Taste the Nation” Out of Respect for Juneteenth

Hulu has adjusted the release dates of Love, Victor and Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi to not conflict with Juneteenth on June 19th.

What’s Happening:

The full message from Hulu was shared over two Tweets that read as follows:

“We are all part of the fight against injustice.

We believe that Black Lives Matter, and support those who are working to build a system based on equality.

As a member of the Disney family, we are proud to support nonprofit orgs including the NAACP with $5M donated to drive positive change.

This June 19 – Juneteenth – will mark 155 years since slavery was abolished in the United States.

This date represents an important turning point for our national and for human rights, and we believe that now, more than ever, it deserves to have its own day in the spotlight.

For this reason, we are shifting the premiere dates for our new original series, Love, Victor and Taste the Nation, to June 17 and 18, respectively.”