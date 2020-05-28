Hulu Shares Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda Documentary “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme”

Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda are in for a treat as a new documentary about the actor-writer-rapper and his improv group makes its way to Hulu. Today, the streamer shared the official trailer for We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.
What’s happening:
- This morning, Hulu released the official trailer for their upcoming documentary, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.
- Long before he was lamplighter Jack, writing words for Maui, or even starring as Alexander Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda was part of a theatre improv group, Freestyle Love Supreme.
- This June, fans of Miranda will have a chance to discover his and fellow founders Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale early days with the group and how it shaped the theatrical landscape.
- This film chronicles the group's 15-year journey, culminating with performances in 2019.
- We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premieres on Hulu on June 5th.
ICYMI:
- We Are Freestyle Love Supreme debuted this year at the Sundance Film Festival.
- Before the documentary comes to Hulu, check out Alex’s thoughtful review.
