Hulu Shares Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda Documentary “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme”

Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda are in for a treat as a new documentary about the actor-writer-rapper and his improv group makes its way to Hulu. Today, the streamer shared the official trailer for We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

What’s happening:

This morning, Hulu released the official trailer We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

Long before he was lamplighter Jack, writing words for Maui, or even starring as Alexander Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda was part of a theatre improv group, Freestyle Love Supreme.

This June, fans of Miranda will have a chance to discover his and fellow founders Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale early days with the group and how it shaped the theatrical landscape.

This film chronicles the group's 15-year journey, culminating with performances in 2019.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premieres on Hulu on June 5th.

ICYMI:

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme debuted this year at the Sundance Film Festival.

