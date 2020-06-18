Cast of Disney’s “Even Stevens” Reunites on Zoom for 20th Anniversary

The cast of Disney Channel’s Even Stevens reunited over a Zoom call yesterday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the popular series.
- Even Stevens ran from 2000 to 2003 on Disney Channel.
- The series starred:
- Shia LaBeouf
- Christy Carlson Romano
- Nick Spano
- Tom Virtue
- Donna Pescow
- A.J. Trauth
- Margo Harshman
- Fred Meyers
- George Anthony Bell
- Steven Anthony Lawrence
- Lauren Frost
- Jim Wise
- LaBeouf was notably absent from the call, but most of the cast was present.
- Cast members were also joined by some of the creators of the show, including:
- Dennis Rinsler, writer/director
- Matt Dearborn, writer/director
- Meredith Korn, set costumer
- Robin McWilliams, head hair stylist
- David Grace, producer/director
- Marc Warren, producer/director
- Petrice Bankhead, makeup artist
- Karen Toole-Rentrop, makeup department head
- David Brookwell, producer/director
