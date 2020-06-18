Cast of Disney’s “Even Stevens” Reunites on Zoom for 20th Anniversary

The cast of Disney Channel’s Even Stevens reunited over a Zoom call yesterday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the popular series.

Even Stevens ran from 2000 to 2003 on Disney Channel.

The series starred: Shia LaBeouf Christy Carlson Romano Nick Spano Tom Virtue Donna Pescow A.J. Trauth Margo Harshman Fred Meyers George Anthony Bell Steven Anthony Lawrence Lauren Frost Jim Wise

LaBeouf was notably absent from the call, but most of the cast was present.

Cast members were also joined by some of the creators of the show, including: Dennis Rinsler, writer/director Matt Dearborn, writer/director Meredith Korn, set costumer Robin McWilliams, head hair stylist David Grace, producer/director Marc Warren, producer/director Petrice Bankhead, makeup artist Karen Toole-Rentrop, makeup department head David Brookwell, producer/director



