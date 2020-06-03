Disney Channel Posts Video Supporting Black Lives Matter Movement

Disney Channel has shared a video on their YouTube channel supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Channel has posted a new YouTube video supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
- The video features black and brown kids and teens looking at the camera with somber music playing.
- There’s no dialogue, but the following text appears on the screen:
Listening…
Learning…
Healing…
We stand for humanity…
We stand for solidarity…
We stand for justice…
Speaking up because Black Lives Matter
