Disney Channel’s “A.N.T. Farm” Series is Coming to Disney+ on June 26

Fans of Disney Channel’s A.N.T. Farm can sign a chorus of hallelujahs because the show is working its way to Disney+. Stars China Anne McClain and Jake Short shared the news on Instagram revealing that all three seasons would be streaming on June 26.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

Disney+ has heard the cries for A.N.T. Farm to come to the streamer and is responding with a resounding “yes.”

to come to the streamer and is responding with a resounding “yes.” Earlier today the official Disney+ Instagram

In the video, the duo let fans know their wish had been granted and the series would be coming to Disney+ on June 26.

Along with the video, the Disney writes:

We’ve seen the comments and China McClain and Jake Short are here to say… YOU GOT IT! A.N.T. Farm is coming to #DisneyPlus next month. Start streaming all 3 seasons on June 26.

About the series:

“A musical prodigy gets into a gifted program called Advanced Natural Talents (A.N.T.) at the local high school.”

The fan favorite series aired on Disney Channel from 2011-2014.