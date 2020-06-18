Disney World Calling Back Restaurant and Hotel Workers For Reopening Locations at Parks and Resorts

The Orlando Hotel and Restaurant Union, Local 737, has shared that Disney is calling workers back in waves on June 28th and July 5th.

What’s Happening:

Local 737 Unite Here Disney World

Per union agreements, Disney is calling Cast Members based on seniority to fill positions in each location.

Disney will not be calling back every Cast Member from each location at this time as the parks and resorts are operating at reduced capacity.

Cast Members who don’t receive a call will remain on furlough until a future wave of callbacks.

Some of the locations bringing back Cast Members include resorts that won't be available for guest bookings, but will be used as housing for the NBA teams playing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

For a list of Resorts and announced restaurants reopening for Guest bookings,

The one anomaly on the list below is Disney’s Pop Century Resort, which is not listed as being used by the NBA and is also not available for Guests to book reservations at. It may be used for Cast Members working at NBA resorts so they don’t leave the “Bubble.”

The Following Locations Are Calling Cast Members Back:

NOTE: Names like “Stewards” and “Food Handlers” refer to a position and not a specific location while terms like “Outdoor Foods” refer to places like popcorn carts and food stands.

Magic Kingdom Adventureland Stewarding Be Our Guest (Table Service only – no Quick Service) Central Bakery Cone Shop Cosmic Ray's Food Handlers Jungle Skipper Liberty Square Liberty Tree Tavern Main Street Bakery Outdoor Foods Pecos Bill's Pinocchio Village Haus Plaza Restaurant Tony's Town Square

Epcot Coral Reef Electric Umbrella Festivals Food Handlers Fountain View Garden Grill Liberty Inn Production Bakery Regal Eagle Sunshine Seasons Le Cellier (Local workers only) Biergarten (Family Style) (Local workers only) Norway (Non-Tipped only) (Local workers only) Rose & Crown (Local workers only)

Hollywood Studios Backlot Express Brown Derby Culinary Support Docking Bay Food Handlers Galaxy Edge Culinary & Stewarding Mama Melrose Ogas Cantina & Carts Outdoor Foods PizzeRizzo Prime Time Production Bakery QSR Stewarding Sci Fi & Tap House Sunset Blvd. Tap House Trolley Car Café Tune In Lounge

Animal Kingdom Africa Bars Africa Stands Asia Bars Asia Stands Central Bakery Creature Comforts Discovery Island Bars Flame Tree BBQ Food Handlers Harambe Market Nomads Outdoor Foods Restaurantosaurus & Bar Satu'li Tiffins

Disney Springs Deluxe Burger Food Trucks Culinary Hangar Bar Outdoor Vending Patisserie

Animal Kingdom Lodge Food Handlers Housekeeping Mara Sanaa

Boardwalk Food Handlers Quick Service Trattoria Al Forno

Contemporary Bakery Culinary Bay Lake Tower Bartenders California Grill Chef Mickey's (Family Style) Contempo Café Food Handlers Housekeeping Sand Bar The Wave

Coronado Springs Barcelona Lounge Catering Culinary & Stewarding Food Handlers Housekeeping Stewarding

Ft. Wilderness Food Handlers Meadows Snack Bar Pioneer Hall Culinary Stewarding

Grand Floridian Bakery Culinary Catering Culinary & Stewarding Food Handlers Gasparilla Grill Grand Café Housekeeping Narcoosee's Pool Bars Room Service Service Bar

Old Key West Food Handlers Goods to Go Olivia's

Polynesian Bakery Culinary Captain Cook's Food Handlers Housekeeping Phones Kona Café

Pop Century Culinary & Stewarding Everything Pop Food Handlers Petals Pool Bar

Riviera Food Handlers Le Petit Café Pastry Culinary Primo Piatto Topolino's

Saratoga Springs Artist Palette Culinary Culinary & Stewarding Food Handlers Housekeeping Runners

Wilderness Lodge Food Handlers Whispering Canyon

Yacht & Beach Ale & Compass Beaches & Cream Culinary & Stewarding Catering Culinary & Stewarding Food Handlers Housekeeping Market QSR Martha's Vineyard Lounge Private Dining

