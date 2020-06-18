Disney World Calling Back Restaurant and Hotel Workers For Reopening Locations at Parks and Resorts

by | Jun 18, 2020 1:19 PM Pacific Time

The Orlando Hotel and Restaurant Union, Local 737, has shared that Disney is calling workers back in waves on June 28th and July 5th.

What’s Happening:

  • Local 737 Unite Here, the union representing Orlando hotel and restaurant employees, shared an update on their Facebook page that Disney World is calling back Cast Members in these fields on June 28th and July 5th.
  • Per union agreements, Disney is calling Cast Members based on seniority to fill positions in each location.
  • Disney will not be calling back every Cast Member from each location at this time as the parks and resorts are operating at reduced capacity.
  • Cast Members who don’t receive a call will remain on furlough until a future wave of callbacks.
  • Some of the locations bringing back Cast Members include resorts that won’t be available for guest bookings, but will be used as housing for the NBA teams playing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Click here for more information.
  • For a list of Resorts and announced restaurants reopening for Guest bookings, click here.
  • The one anomaly on the list below is Disney’s Pop Century Resort, which is not listed as being used by the NBA and is also not available for Guests to book reservations at. It may be used for Cast Members working at NBA resorts so they don’t leave the “Bubble.”

The Following Locations Are Calling Cast Members Back:

NOTE: Names like “Stewards” and “Food Handlers” refer to a position and not a specific location while terms like “Outdoor Foods” refer to places like popcorn carts and food stands.

  • Magic Kingdom
    • Adventureland Stewarding
    • Be Our Guest (Table Service only – no Quick Service)
    • Central Bakery
    • Cone Shop
    • Cosmic Ray's
    • Food Handlers
    • Jungle Skipper
    • Liberty Square
    • Liberty Tree Tavern
    • Main Street Bakery
    • Outdoor Foods
    • Pecos Bill's
    • Pinocchio Village Haus
    • Plaza Restaurant
    • Tony's Town Square
  • Epcot
    • Coral Reef
    • Electric Umbrella
    • Festivals
    • Food Handlers
    • Fountain View
    • Garden Grill
    • Liberty Inn
    • Production Bakery
    • Regal Eagle
    • Sunshine Seasons
    • Le Cellier (Local workers only)
    • Biergarten (Family Style) (Local workers only)
    • Norway (Non-Tipped only) (Local workers only)
    • Rose & Crown (Local workers only)
  • Hollywood Studios
    • Backlot Express
    • Brown Derby
    • Culinary Support
    • Docking Bay
    • Food Handlers
    • Galaxy Edge Culinary & Stewarding
    • Mama Melrose
    • Ogas Cantina & Carts
    • Outdoor Foods
    • PizzeRizzo
    • Prime Time
    • Production Bakery
    • QSR Stewarding
    • Sci Fi & Tap House
    • Sunset Blvd.
    • Tap House
    • Trolley Car Café
    • Tune In Lounge
  • Animal Kingdom
    • Africa Bars
    • Africa Stands
    • Asia Bars
    • Asia Stands
    • Central Bakery
    • Creature Comforts
    • Discovery Island Bars
    • Flame Tree BBQ
    • Food Handlers
    • Harambe Market
    • Nomads
    • Outdoor Foods
    • Restaurantosaurus & Bar
    • Satu'li
    • Tiffins
  • Disney Springs
    • Deluxe Burger
    • Food Trucks Culinary
    • Hangar Bar
    • Outdoor Vending
    • Patisserie
  • Animal Kingdom Lodge
    • Food Handlers
    • Housekeeping
    • Mara
    • Sanaa
  • Boardwalk
    • Food Handlers
    • Quick Service
    • Trattoria Al Forno
  • Contemporary
    • Bakery Culinary
    • Bay Lake Tower Bartenders
    • California Grill
    • Chef Mickey's (Family Style)
    • Contempo Café
    • Food Handlers
    • Housekeeping
    • Sand Bar
    • The Wave
  • Coronado Springs
    • Barcelona Lounge
    • Catering Culinary & Stewarding
    • Food Handlers
    • Housekeeping
    • Stewarding
  • Ft. Wilderness
    • Food Handlers
    • Meadows Snack Bar
    • Pioneer Hall Culinary
    • Stewarding
  • Grand Floridian
    • Bakery Culinary
    • Catering Culinary & Stewarding
    • Food Handlers
    • Gasparilla Grill
    • Grand Café
    • Housekeeping
    • Narcoosee's
    • Pool Bars
    • Room Service
    • Service Bar
  • Old Key West
    • Food Handlers
    • Goods to Go
    • Olivia's
  • Polynesian
    • Bakery Culinary
    • Captain Cook's
    • Food Handlers
    • Housekeeping Phones
    • Kona Café
  • Pop Century
    • Culinary & Stewarding
    • Everything Pop
    • Food Handlers
    • Petals Pool Bar
  • Riviera
    • Food Handlers
    • Le Petit Café
    • Pastry Culinary
    • Primo Piatto
    • Topolino's
  • Saratoga Springs
    • Artist Palette
    • Culinary
    • Culinary & Stewarding
    • Food Handlers
    • Housekeeping Runners
  • Wilderness Lodge
    • Food Handlers
    • Whispering Canyon
  • Yacht & Beach
    • Ale & Compass
    • Beaches & Cream
    • Culinary & Stewarding
    • Catering Culinary & Stewarding
    • Food Handlers
    • Housekeeping
    • Market QSR
    • Martha's Vineyard Lounge
    • Private Dining
