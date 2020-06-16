NBA Teams Assigned to Walt Disney World Resorts Based on Tournament Seeds

by | Jun 16, 2020 5:59 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Looking to stay at your favorite Walt Disney World resort? Make sure it’s not occupied by your local NBA team! An NBA insider tweeted out where NBA teams are heading when they come to compete at the Walt Disney World Resort in July.

What’s Happening:

  • For those who missed the big news, the NBA will be returning to finish their season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • Earlier this month, The NBA officially announced that the board of governors has voted to approve the proposed return format.
  • NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shared the following statement regarding the news:
  • “The Board’s approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season. While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts.  We also recognize that as we prepare to resume play, our society is reeling from recent tragedies of racial violence and injustice, and we will continue to work closely with our teams and players to use our collective resources and influence to address these issues in very real and concrete ways.”
  • In a tweet earlier today from NBA Insider Shams Charania shared that the NBA Teams would reportedly be placed at various Walt Disney World Resorts based on seeding.
    • Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
      • Milwaukee Bucks
      • L.A. Lakers
      • Toronto Raptors
      • L.A. Clippers
      • Boston Celtics
      • Denver Nuggets
      • Utah Jazz
      • Miami Heat
    • Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa
      • Oklahoma City Thunder
      • Philadelphia 76ers
      • Houston Rockets
      • Indiana Pacers
      • Dallas Mavericks
      • Brooklyn Nets
      • Memphis Grizzlies
      • Orlando Magic
    • Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
      • Portland Trail Blazers
      • Sacramento Kings
      • New Orleans Pelicans
      • San Antonio Spurs
      • Phoenix Suns
      • Washington Wizards
  • In response to the news, some players even tweeted out what they look forward to when they come to play at the Walt Disney World Resort.

  • Milwaukee Bucks player Robin Lopez is hoping for some private time in Cross Country Creek, Blizzard Beach’s Lazy River attraction.
  • Zach Lowe, senior writer at ESPN, shared a map from a handbook distributed to the NBA teams.

  • Ramona Shelburne, senior writer at ESPN, also tweeted her excitement for the amenities offered at the Walt Disney World resort.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend