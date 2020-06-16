NBA Teams Assigned to Walt Disney World Resorts Based on Tournament Seeds

Looking to stay at your favorite Walt Disney World resort? Make sure it’s not occupied by your local NBA team! An NBA insider tweeted out where NBA teams are heading when they come to compete at the Walt Disney World Resort in July.

Sources: NBA teams Disney hotels based on seeding: -Grand Destino: Bucks, Lakers, Raptors, Clippers, Celtics, Nuggets, Jazz, Heat

-Grand Floridian: Thunder, 76ers, Rockets, Pacers, Mavericks, Nets, Grizzlies, Magic

-Yacht Club: Blazers, Kings, Pelicans, Spurs, Suns, Wizards — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

What’s Happening:

For those who missed the big news, the NBA will be returning

Earlier this month, The NBA officially announced that the board of governors has voted to approve the proposed return format.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shared the following statement regarding the news:

“The Board’s approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season. While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts. We also recognize that as we prepare to resume play, our society is reeling from recent tragedies of racial violence and injustice, and we will continue to work closely with our teams and players to use our collective resources and influence to address these issues in very real and concrete ways.”

In a tweet earlier today from NBA Insider Shams Charania shared that the NBA Teams would reportedly be placed at various Walt Disney World Resorts based on seeding. Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Milwaukee Bucks L.A. Lakers Toronto Raptors L.A. Clippers Boston Celtics Denver Nuggets Utah Jazz Miami Heat Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa Oklahoma City Thunder Philadelphia 76ers Houston Rockets Indiana Pacers Dallas Mavericks Brooklyn Nets Memphis Grizzlies Orlando Magic Disney’s Yacht Club Resort Portland Trail Blazers Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans San Antonio Spurs Phoenix Suns Washington Wizards

In response to the news, some players even tweeted out what they look forward to when they come to play at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Blizzard Beach is right down the road…if I have to be in Destino, I'll settle for private access to Cross Country Creek. https://t.co/zarnUIIak3 — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) June 17, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks player Robin Lopez is hoping for some private time in Cross Country Creek, Blizzard Beach’s Lazy River attraction.

Zach Lowe, senior writer at ESPN, shared a map from a handbook distributed to the NBA teams.

For those who like maps, here is a map of the NBA's proposed Disney set-up via the handbook sent to players today: pic.twitter.com/HTIYQOt5uK — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 16, 2020

Ramona Shelburne, senior writer at ESPN, also tweeted her excitement for the amenities offered at the Walt Disney World resort.