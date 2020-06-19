Walt Disney World Releases More Information to Annual Passholders and Debut Date of Park Reservation System

Walt Disney World has given a long awaited update to passholders regarding how to access the parks as they begin to enter their phased reopenings in July.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Our Annual Passholders are some of our most loyal and valued Guests. We truly can’t wait to welcome you back—and we will do it with great thought.



With that in mind, when the parks reopen, park capacity will be significantly limited—and may continue to be for a period of time, based on guidance from health experts to promote physical distancing.

We understand how much excitement, thought and time goes into planning your Disney visits and realize some new changes may be disappointing. For example, during this unprecedented time, an annual pass will not guarantee park entry and Annual Passholders will be required to make an advance reservation to enter a park via the new Disney Park Pass system.

Please note that during the limited capacity period, it may be difficult for Annual Passholders to get park reservations to visit on certain dates.

All Annual Passholders are eligible to make Theme Park reservations for up to 3 days at a time, or Annual Passholders staying at select Disney Resort or other select hotels with valid Theme Park admission are eligible to make Theme Park reservations for their entire Resort length of stay. All reservations are subject to availability and applicable pass blockout dates.

Some pass benefits and features will not be available during periods of limited capacity. Also, park experiences and offerings will be modified and subject to limited availability or even closure.

Guests should ensure their pass type is valid for park entry prior to making a park reservation.

Please know we will be here to help you as we remain focused on delivering a wonderful experience for everyone who visits.

The Disney Park Pass system will be available soon. Here are some important dates for Annual Passholders to keep in mind. Booking dates vary based on your plans. Beginning June 22, 2020, Disney Resort and other select hotel Guests with valid theme park admission can make reservations. Beginning June 26, 2020, Annual Passholders without a Resort stay can make reservations. Beginning June 28, 2020, existing ticket holders can make reservations. Magic Kingdom Disney’s Animal Kingdom EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Park reservations will be available through September 26, 2021, based on your Resort stay and ticket eligibility or ticket eligibility window.

If you booked a vacation package, your ticket eligibility is tied to your package travel dates. To make a park reservation for a different date, be sure to modify your vacation package dates.

If you have a room-only reservation at a Disney Resort or other select hotel for a stay in 2021, please call the Disney Reservation Center or call your travel professional beginning on June 24 to upgrade to a vacation package with tickets—and then make your theme park reservations.

Weekday Select, Theme Park Select, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Platinum Plus and Premier Passholders will have the opportunity to register for a special preview at Magic Kingdom park or Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park on July 9 or 10. Email invitations with registration details will be sent out soon.

Reservations are required and limited, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. An eligible activated annual pass is required to register.

If a Passholder would like to register a Guest to accompany them, that Guest must also have a valid Weekday Select, Theme Park Select, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Platinum Plus or Premier annual pass, be listed on your Family & Friends list and have opted to share “All My Plans” with you.