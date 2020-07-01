Cast of Hamilton to Participate in Twitter Watch Party

Disney is hosting a Twitter Watch Party for their release of Hamilton on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- As part of July 3rd’s release of the filmed production of Hamilton, cast of the show will be tweeting along with film.
- Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #Hamilfilm to tweet along with the cast.
- Hamilton will be available to DIsney+ subscribers just after midnight pacific time on July 3rd.
Twitter Watch Party Schedule:
- Preshow: 6:30pm ET/ 3:30pm PT
- Watch Party: 7:00pm ET/ 4:00pm PT
More about Hamilton: