Disney Releases a Second Trailer for “Hamilton”

Disney has released another trailer for Hamilton, coming to Disney+ July 3rd.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has released a second trailer for Hamilton five days before its Disney+ premiere.
- Unlike the first trailer, this one doesn’t use any dialogue or singing until the very end, only singing the name “Alexander Hamilton.”
- It shows some new footage that hasn’t been previously released, giving fans a look at more elements from the filmed production.
- Disney has already released two clips from two of the show’s most memorable numbers, “Alexander Hamilton” and “The Room Where it Happens.”
- Hamilton is a Disney+ exclusive premiering July 3rd.. The only way to see it is with a Disney+ subscription.