Disney Shares Clip of “Hamilton” Opening Number Ahead of July 3 Disney+ Premiere

Theater nerds, musical fans, and Disney+ subscribers are getting excited as Disney counts down the days until the debut of Hamilton. Yesterday it was character posters, today it's an official clip of the show’s opening number.

What’s happening:

With just nine (!) days to go until the Disney+ premiere of Hamilton , Disney is giving fans a taste for the film version of the smash hit show.

, Disney is giving fans a taste for the film version of the smash hit show. Audiences can catch just a bit of the musical’s opening number in an official new clip that introduces the main man himself, Alexander Hamilton:

Hamilton will be available for streaming starting July 3, 2020.

About Hamilton:

“ Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.”

is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.” Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.

More Hamilton on Disney+: