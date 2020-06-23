Disney Reveals Character Posters for “Hamilton” Film

As if fans weren’t excited enough for the Disney+ premiere of the Hamilton film, Disney has revealed new character posters of the main cast in their signature poses atop the iconic star.
What’s happening:
- With the Disney+ streaming debut of Hamilton just days away, Walt Disney Studios has Tweeted 10 character posters for the film featuring the original Broadway cast.
The cast of #Hamilfilm takes the spotlight in these brand-new posters. Hamilton is streaming exclusively on #DisneyPlus in just 10 days. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/G5ZWas8zQb
- While it’s being called a movie, the production is in reality a combination of three live performances with the original cast plus a few scenes filmed without an audience.
- Playwright and star Lin-Manuel Miranda has mentioned several times how unique this film is in that it gives every audience member the best seat in the house.
- Hamilton will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting July 3rd.
Original Broadway Cast:
- Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton
- Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson
- Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr
- Christopher Jackson as George Washington
- Jonathan Groff as King George
- Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler
- Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton
ICYMI:
- Earlier this week, Disney shared a new trailer for Hamilton that revealed the filmed version would be rated PG-13.
- Addressing the rating, Miranda stated that to keep the film a PG-13 they’ve edited over two uses of the F-word.
- Disney originally planned to release the movie in theaters next year, before deciding to make it available to fans on Disney+.