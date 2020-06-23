Disney Reveals Character Posters for “Hamilton” Film

As if fans weren’t excited enough for the Disney+ premiere of the Hamilton film, Disney has revealed new character posters of the main cast in their signature poses atop the iconic star.

What’s happening:

The cast of #Hamilfilm takes the spotlight in these brand-new posters. Hamilton is streaming exclusively on #DisneyPlus in just 10 days. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/G5ZWas8zQb — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 23, 2020

While it’s being called a movie, the production is in reality a combination of three live performances with the original cast plus a few scenes filmed without an audience.

Playwright and star Lin-Manuel Miranda has mentioned several times how unique this film is in that it gives every audience member the best seat in the house.

Original Broadway Cast:

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton

Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson

Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr

Christopher Jackson as George Washington

Jonathan Groff as King George

Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler

Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton

