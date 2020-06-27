Get Inside “The Room Where It Happens” In A New Clip From “Hamilton” on Disney+

Disney+ has released another clip from Hamilton, nearly a minute of the hit song “The Room Where it Happens” from the filmed version of the show that premieres July 3rd.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has released a clip from the upcoming filmed production of Hamilton showing almost the first minute of the musical number “The Room Where it Happens.”
- This is the second clip Disney has released from the film, the first being from the opening number “Alexander Hamilton.”
- As part of the promotional campaign, Disney recently released new character posters that place different characters on the top of the star.
- The filmed version is the complete show, minus two censored moments to allow it to have a PG-13 rating.
- You can see the trailer for Hamilton here.
- Hamilton is a Disney+ exclusive premiering July 3rd.. The only way to see it is with a Disney+ subscription.