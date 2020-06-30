“Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter” to Premiere on The Undefeated and Disney+ July 3

As the filmed version of the Broadway hit, Hamilton makes its way to Disney’s streaming service, The Undefeated and Disney+ are inviting viewers to enjoy a special conversation with the cast of the show. Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter will premiere on The Undefeated.com and Disney+ on July 3rd.

What’s happening:

On July 3rd, alongside the premiere of the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton, The Undefeated presents Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter.

The special program will discuss and examine the groundbreaking Broadway show with some of its creators and stars.

In Hamilton In-Depth , Emmy Award-winning journalist Kelley L. Carter brings viewers into a virtual roundtable conversation with Hamilton the film version’s director Thomas Kail and nine stars of the show and film, including: Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson) Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler) Christopher Jackson (George Washington) Jasmine Cephas Jones(Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds) Lin-Manuel Miranda (Composer/Lyricist/Producer/Alexander Hamilton) Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr) Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan and James Madison) Anthony Ramos (Philip Hamilton) Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton)

Carter and the stars of Hamilton discuss a wide range of topics, from the origin story of Hamilton and their early involvement, to what the story represents in the context of today's conversations and actions around systemic racism and social injustice, and so much more.

Hamilton In-Depth will be available beginning July 3, exclusively on Disney+ and TheUndefeated.com.

What they’re saying:

Jimmy Pitaro, President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks: "The story and subject matter that Hamilton covers, and the creative vision of its architects and actors, are more timely than ever. The Undefeated, and Kelley L. Carter, are uniquely positioned to help connect audiences – whether they have never seen the show, or have seen it 10 times – to the creative process, people and significance of Hamilton as it debuts on Disney+."

Kelley L. Carter: "The cast of Hamilton didn't come to play. They are accomplished performers who created genre-shifting art, but they also understand this unprecedented time in history and why their voices matter. This special isn't just about one of the most important pieces of work to ever play on Broadway. This is about how art inspires activation. And, well, how activation inspires great art."

About Hamilton In-Depth

This special marks the first collaboration between Disney+ and The Undefeated— a multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersections of culture, sports and race.

Hamilton In-Depth represents an expansion of The Undefeated brand across select Walt Disney Company units. The program is also co-produced by ESPN+.