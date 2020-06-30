“Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter” to Premiere on The Undefeated and Disney+ July 3

by | Jun 30, 2020 8:27 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

As the filmed version of the Broadway hit, Hamilton makes its way to Disney’s streaming service, The Undefeated and Disney+ are inviting viewers to enjoy a special conversation with the cast of the show. Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter will premiere on The Undefeated.com and Disney+ on July 3rd.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

  • On July 3rd, alongside the premiere of the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton, The Undefeated presents Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter
  • The special program will discuss and examine the groundbreaking Broadway show with some of its creators and stars.
  • In Hamilton In-Depth, Emmy Award-winning journalist Kelley L. Carter brings viewers into a virtual roundtable conversation with Hamilton the film version’s director Thomas Kail and nine stars of the show and film, including:
    • Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson)
    • Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler)
    • Christopher Jackson (George Washington)
    • Jasmine Cephas Jones(Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds)
    • Lin-Manuel Miranda (Composer/Lyricist/Producer/Alexander Hamilton)
    • Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr)
    • Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan and James Madison)
    • Anthony Ramos (Philip Hamilton)
    • Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton)
  • Carter and the stars of Hamilton discuss a wide range of topics, from the origin story of Hamilton and their early involvement, to what the story represents in the context of today’s conversations and actions around systemic racism and social injustice, and so much more.
  • Hamilton In-Depth will be available beginning July 3, exclusively on Disney+ and TheUndefeated.com.

What they’re saying:

  • Jimmy Pitaro, President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks: “The story and subject matter that Hamilton covers, and the creative vision of its architects and actors, are more timely than ever. The Undefeated, and Kelley L. Carter, are uniquely positioned to help connect audiences – whether they have never seen the show, or have seen it 10 times – to the creative process, people and significance of Hamilton as it debuts on Disney+.”
  • Kelley L. Carter: “The cast of Hamilton didn’t come to play. They are accomplished performers who created genre-shifting art, but they also understand this unprecedented time in history and why their voices matter. This special isn’t just about one of the most important pieces of work to ever play on Broadway. This is about how art inspires activation. And, well, how activation inspires great art.”

About Hamilton In-Depth 

  • This special marks the first collaboration between Disney+ and The Undefeated— a multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersections of culture, sports and race.
  • Hamilton In-Depth represents an expansion of The Undefeated brand across select Walt Disney Company units. The program is also co-produced by ESPN+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed