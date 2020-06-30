Disney Releases a Cilp of “Satisfied” from “Hamilton”

Disney has shared a new clip from Hamilton from the musical number “Satisfied.”
What’s Happening:
- Disney has released a third clip from the filmed version of Hamilton, this one showing over a minute of the song “Satisfied.”
- The two previously released clips are from two of the show’s most memorable numbers, “Alexander Hamilton” and “The Room Where it Happens.”
- Earlier this week, a second trailer for the film was released.
- Our review of Hamilton is available now.
- Disney+ announced a companion piece, Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter, that will also premiere on July 3rd.
- Hamilton is a Disney+ exclusive premiering July 3rd. The only way to see it is with a Disney+ subscription.