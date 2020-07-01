Summer Fun Comes to Disney Junior with Themed Weeks of Programming Featuring “Bluey,” “T.O.T.S.” and More

by | Jul 1, 2020 10:56 AM Pacific Time

With summer in full swing, Disney Junior is presenting several weeks of specially themed entertainment for preschoolers. From July 3rd through August 21st, Disney Junior will highlight stories of teamwork, friendship, outdoor adventures and more. Shows include Bluey, Puppy Dog Pals, T.O.T.S., Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Mickey and the Roadster Racers and Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures. 

Red, White and Bluey Weekend

  • Bluey, Puppy Dog Pals, T.O.T.S and more to be highlighted. New Bluey-themed interstitials will also debut.

When to watch:

  • Friday, July 3 beginning at 4:30 pm
  • Saturday, July 4 beginning at 12:00 pm
  • Sunday, June 5 beginning at 12:30 pm

Mickey Mouse Calling All Campers Week

  • Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Mickey and the Roadster Racers and Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures episodes spotlighting camping and the great outdoors.

When to watch:

  • Monday, July 13 – Friday, July 17 at 6:30 pm on Disney Junior

Dog Days of Summer Weekend

  • Dog-themed episodes of favorite series including Puppy Dog Pals, Bluey, Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures and T.O.T.S.

When to watch:

  • Saturday, July 18 – Sunday, July 19 beginning at 12:00 pm on Disney Junior

Puppy Playcare Week

  • Episodes of Puppy Dog Pals will air daily leading up to the new episode “Firefighter Pups” / “Hike Paw,” premiering Friday, July 31 at 9:30 am on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW.

When to watch:

  • Monday, July 27 – Wednesday, July 29 at 9:00 am
  • Thursday, July 30 at 9:30 am on Disney Channel, and 7:00 pm on Disney Junior

Mickey Mouse Farm Week

  • Episodes of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Mickey and the Roadster Racers and Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures highlighting farming and teamwork lead up to a new episode of Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures titled “Goofy's Hot Dog Harvest” / “Puppy Birthday to You!,” premiering Friday, August 14 at 8:30 am on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW.

When to watch:

  • Monday, August 10 – Friday, August 14 at 6:30 pm on Disney Junior

T.O.T.S. Train Week

  • T.O.T.S. episodes highlighting a new baby train and new babies, leading up the new episode “The Big Little Baby” / “The Super-Secret Mission” premiering August 21 at 9:00 am on Disney Junior.

When to watch:

  • Monday, August 17 – Friday, August 21 at 9:00 am on Disney Channel and 6:30 pm on Disney Junior
 
 
