Hocus Pocus Board Game Now Available for Preorder

Hocus Pocus: The Game is now available for pre-order for $19.99 with a release date of July 26th.
What’s Happening:
- The first board game inspired by the Disney film Hocus Pocus is now available for pre-order.
- Hocus Pocus: The Game comes from Ravensburger, who also makes Disney Villainous and Jungle Cruise: Adventure Game.
- Fans can preorder the game today for $19.99, which releases on July 26th.
- Players work together to stop the Sanderson Sisters from completing their potion before sunrise.
- Players need to match cards to the colors of the potion ingredients in the cauldron as the witches cast their evil spells.
- Hocus Pocus: The Game is for ages 8 and up and can be played with 2-6 players.
- Each game comes with one cauldron board, 50 Ingredient cards, a Witch board, 13 Spell cards, a Sun token, 4 trick tokens, a rulebook, and one black cat Binx meeple.
- We got an early look at the game at Toy Fair.
- Click here to pre-order your copy of the game.