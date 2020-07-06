“Star Wars: The Jedi Mind” Book Announced, Will Guide Fans Through Force-Based Mindfulness Practices

The ties between the fictional Jedi Order as presented in the ever-popular Star Wars universe and real-world Eastern religions are obvious, but sometimes it takes a talented writer to draw specific connections so that readers can learn how to apply lessons learned from imagined stories to helpful practices in their own lives.

With that in mind, Lucasfilm Publishing has announced the new book Star Wars: The Jedi Mind by Amy Ratcliffe (author of Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy, contributor to the upcoming The Empire Strikes Back: From a Certain Point of View short-story anthology, and recent guest on Laughing Place’s “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast). This “mindfulness primer” will walk Star Wars fans through the concept of meditation practices using A Galaxy Far, Far Away as a cultural touchstone.

What’s happening:

An upcoming new book Star Wars: The Jedi Mind – Secrets from the Force for Balance and Peace has been announced by Lucasfilm Publishing and Chronicle Books.

Star Wars: The Jedi Mind is written by Amy Ratcliffe and includes art by Christina Chung, who also contributed to Ratcliffe's Women of the Galaxy.

is written by Amy Ratcliffe and includes art by Christina Chung, who also contributed to Ratcliffe’s . The book “takes quotations and lessons from Star Wars and pairs them with practices such as breathing, posture, and meditation.”

What they’re saying:

Author Amy Ratcliffe: “My wish is that readers find at least one practice to help them savor a moment. To experience it fully. Because mindfulness isn’t about zoning out, it’s about tuning in with all our attention. And to readers unfamiliar with mindfulness, my hope is that framing practices in the context of Star Wars will encourage them to take their first steps into a larger world.”

Star Wars: The Jedi Mind will become available this fall, but you can pre-order it right now from Chronicle Books.