“The Empire Strikes Back: From a Certain Point of View” Star Wars Anthology Book Announced

“What I told you was true… from a certain point of view.” The Force ghost of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi spoke those immortal words to Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, and several years ago they were used as the title for a short-story collection called Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View, which retold events from the very first Star Wars film from the perspective of 40 of its background characters.

Now Lucasfilm Publishing has announced a follow-up anthology book entitled The Empire Strikes Back: From a Certain Point of View, which will carry that concept forward to the events and characters seen in 1980’s Episode V, which celebrated its 40th anniversary just last month.

No more waiting STAR WARS: FROM A CERTAIN POINT OF VIEW STRIKES BACK 40 Stories. 40 Authors. Follow the hashtag #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack to get a peak at some of the authors, or visit https://t.co/encBpsGX7h on Mon (6/15) for the full list.https://t.co/kZv7YhDupb — Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) June 11, 2020

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm Publishing has announced the new anthology book entitled The Empire Strikes Back: From a Certain Point of View , a follow-up to 2017’s Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View .

, a follow-up to 2017’s . The book will contain 40 stories by 40 different authors in celebration of The Empire Strikes Back ’s 40th anniversary, “reimagining the classic sequel through the eyes of background characters — heroes, villains, droids and creatures.”

’s 40th anniversary, “reimagining the classic sequel through the eyes of background characters — heroes, villains, droids and creatures.” Authors include Mike Chen, Emily Skrutskie, Karen Strong, Catherynne Valente, Mark Oshiro, Django Wexler, Kiersten White, Lilliam Rivera, Rob Hart, Jim Zub, and our friend Amy Ratcliffe. The full list of authors will be announced this coming Monday, June 16 at StarWars.com

What they’re saying:

StarWars.com: “All participating authors have generously forgone any compensation for their stories. Instead, their proceeds will be donated to First Book — a leading nonprofit that provides new books, learning materials, and other essentials to educators and organizations serving children in need. To further celebrate the launch of this book and both companies’ longstanding relationships with First Book, Penguin Random House will donate $100,000 to First Book, and Disney/Lucasfilm will donate 100,000 children’s books — valued at $1,000,000 — to support First Book and their mission of providing equal access to quality education.”

The Empire Strikes Back: From a Certain Point of View will be released on Tuesday, November 10.