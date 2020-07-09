Photo Tour of Disneyland’s Downtown Disney on Reopening Day

The theme parks of the Disneyland Resort may not have a reopening date, but part of the Disneyland Resort’s phased reopening plans went forward today with the reopening of Downtown Disney. Locals were eager to return to the resort and like a visit to the parks, the experience started with a line of cars waiting to park.

The resort was using the Simba Parking Lot near Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and the lot wasn’t prepared for Guests trying to park before Downtown Disney opened. 45-minutes prior, the streets were lined with cars waiting to enter the lot.

While some Guests were trying to park, a line had already formed to enter the shopping and dining district. Guests were first held along the perimeter of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel before being escorted closer to the security and temperature checkpoint.

Signage begins on A-Frames reminding Guests of the new safety procedures, which include mandatory face coverings, a temperature screening, and keeping their distance from other groups.

Disney also set up queue markers for groups to wait on leading up to the temperature and security screening.

More permanent-looking signage appears closer to the entrance with arrows directing Guests to the temperature screening.

Guests pick a lane to wait in for their Temperature Screening and the proceed to a similar queue to go through security. The security process has been enhanced with a K-9 screening and bag check happens behind a plexiglass divider.

The circumstances may be unusual, but it was comforting to be back in the familiar sights of the Disneyland Resort.

All of the shops have reduced capacity and social distancing queues started forming outside of everyone’s top destinations, including Disney Pin Traders and The LEGO Store.

The most in-demand shopping experience was World of Disney, the largest store at the Disneyland Resort where new Disneyland 65th Anniversary merchandise was making its debut before appearing on shopDisney later this month. The queue to receive a return time to shop stretched down to the esplanade between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Just the first leg of the line to get into #WorldOfDisney at #DowntownDisney. pic.twitter.com/BaWskt38qn — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 9, 2020

While Disney is doing everything in their power to safely reopen and lower the risk of exposure, signage reminds Guests that they are still at risk of being exposed by going to any public space where people are present.

Frequent signage reminds Guests to keep their distance from others.

A look at the current crowd level near the middle section of #DowntownDisney. pic.twitter.com/qTzySuSuI5 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 9, 2020

Hand washing stations have been added to Downtown Disney with signage reminding Guests to wash for 20-seconds.

Our Southern California reporter, Mike Celestino, experienced a 60-minute wait to enter The LEGO Store where no recent sets were available, but a preview of the upcoming Star Wars TIE Fighter set was on display.

Signage on the floor inside the store reminds Guests to keep their distance from other shoppers.

The “Pick-A-Brick” wall is blocked off, but Guests can fill out a request form and an employee will grab the bricks they need for them.

Other shops like the Disney Home store and Marceline’s Confectionary were a lot easier to get into.

We also got a look at the facade of the new California Sole store opening later this summer.

Restaurants are open for outdoor dining and takeout and Salt & Straw debuted a new mobile order system today.

Prior to gaining entry to World of Disney, Mike had seen social media reports about overcrowding inside World of Disney. By the time he was texted to enter the shop, he found it to be a lot less busy than it initially looked, as you can see in our photos.

Just like outside, signage throughout World of Disney reminds Guests to keep their face covered and stay six-feet apart from other groups.

The themed face masks that debuted on shopDisney are available for sale with a few styles that have so far been exclusive to the parks including Goofy, a Star Wars pattern, and a rainbow Mickey theme. The face masks are $6 each with a special deal where Guests can save $4 when they buy four masks for $20. Unlike on shopDisney where masks are sold in a 4-pack by theme, Guests can pick and choose their masks at World of Disney.

The hot merchandise of the day was the new Disneyland 65th Anniversary apparel collection which includes mouse ears, a Spirit Jersey, a camp shirt, themed skirt, polo, and pullover. This entire line of products will be available on shopDisney soon.

Baby Yoda, aka The Child, continues to be extremely popular with new merchandise released since the resort was last open.

Another display of new merchandise was themed to the live-action version of Mulan, coming to theaters August 21st.

Similar to the World of Disney at Disney Springs, checkout has been enhanced with a social distance queue and plexiglass barriers separating Cast Members from Guests.

Before leaving the Disneyland Resort, we couldn’t pass up a chance to get a peek inside the gates of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. We’re excited to return someday and it was fun to see the updated advertisements for new Disney+ content like Hamilton and Muppets Now.

